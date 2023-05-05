Senior Wealth Advisor
The Zakos Financial Group, CIBC Wood Gundy
200 King Street West, Suite 1807 Toronto, Ontario M5H3T4
Team Assets (Custodied)
$321-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$500,000 -
$40-million
Since the beginning of her career, at a time when there were few women in her profession, Maria Zakos has always placed her main focus on the client. Understanding their unique circumstances allows Maria to help them realize their personal and financial aspirations.
A graduate of Queen’s University, Maria leads the Zakos Financial Group at CIBC Wood Gundy. Her team includes David MacNeill, Associate Wealth Advisor, and Sean McMahon, Client Associate. Together, they provide clients with the highest level of customized wealth advice and support.
Maria and her team do this by creating a solid foundation for clients, one that will withstand and adapt to their evolving needs and market fluctuations. The team listens to and understands their clients’ personal and financial desires. Then, they build a financial plan for the future. This helps create a strong personal relationship that continues with future generations.
The team also works with clients’ trusted financial advisors while incorporating the depth of services offered by CIBC. That includes trusts and estates, private banking, commercial banking, philanthropy planning and financial planning. Maria and David are both life insurance-licensed, enabling them to also assist with legacy planning.
Giving back to the community is important to Maria. She is a major donor to the United Way of Greater Toronto, and a supporter of the University Hospital Kingston Foundation, the Women’s College Hospital Foundation, and the Queen’s University Nursing School. She participates in and supports the CIBC Run for the Cure. Maria also believes that it is important to have a strong cultural environment. She is a supporter of various cultural venues, a patron of the National Ballet, and a past board member of Nightwood Theatre.
Maria is passionate about languages and speaks French, Spanish and Greek. In her spare time, she is an avid reader, enjoys boating in the Thousand Islands and loves to travel, especially to France, Italy and Greece.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.