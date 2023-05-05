Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor, BBA (Hons); CIM
BMO Nesbitt Burns
595 Burrard Street, 9th Flr, Vancouver, BC V7K 1L3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$1.1-billion
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$2.5-million -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$15-million
Marion Reems is Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Advisor and Partner with the Brezer, Vos, Mandell, Reems & Hao Wealth Management Group at BMO Nesbitt Burns in Vancouver. She and her 14-person team advise affluent professionals, engineers, lawyers and entrepreneurs.
Through her compassion, active listening and expertise, Marion has earned the trust of clients. They count on her to look at the big picture and provide the best investment solutions for their unique needs. Marion works closely with her clients and in-house legal and accounting counsel, tax and estate planners, bankers, mortgage specialists and cross-border experts to provide a full suite of customized wealth services.
Marion has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. She joined BMO Nesbitt Burns in 2010, and previously worked at TD Waterhouse and HSBC Retail Banking and Wealth Management.
Marion is in the final stages of completing her Master of Business Administration at Dalhousie University.She holds her Bachelor of Business Administration with Honours, with a specialization in Accounting. In addition, she has completed the Wealth Management Essentials and Financial Planning courses with the Canadian Securities Institute, and earned the Chartered Investment Management (CIM®) designation.
Marion takes part in the Women and Wealth group at BMO Private Wealth, which fosters connections among the firm’s female professionals so they can build strong contacts to help clients. The group also promotes women’s education and support.
Marion and her husband keep busy taking care of their two young kids. To stay fit and find balance, she joins the Women on Wheels (WOW) cycling group for a 100K ride in and around Vancouver on Sundays from April to October.
