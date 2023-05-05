Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, CFP
CIBC Wood Gundy
Park Place, Suite 400–1285 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC V6E 4B1
Team Assets (Custodied)
$128-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$2.5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$470,000 -
$14-million
Marleena Markham is Senior Wealth Advisor for the BIM Group at CIBC Wood Gundy. The BIM Group is dedicated to managing wealth and creating financial peace of mind for clients and their families. The team leverages lifestyle planning and a discretionary model portfolio as the cornerstones of their wealth management practice. Over half of the high-net-worth multi-generational families they work with have entrusted them with building and managing their wealth for 20 years or more, facilitating the efficient transfer of wealth to the next generation. The BIM Group includes Keith Bockhold, CIM and Associate Wealth Advisor; Jenny Yim, Financial Associate; and Naghmeh Zarrabi, Client Associate.
At the start of her career, Marleena worked in various roles in accounting, cash management and logistics at one of the largest private grain companies. The sale of the company 10 years later presented Marleena with the opportunity to combine her interest in finance with her professional ambitions, and she made a career change to the investment industry in 1999.
Marleena’s interest in finance started early. Growing up, she witnessed the impacts that death and divorce have on surviving spouses and their children. At times of heightened emotional distress, her female family members faced the additional sudden burden to piece together and understand the family’s financial situation. This instilled a firmly rooted belief, from a young age, that education is the key to financial independence and security. Marleena welcomed the opportunity to learn about the investment industry from the ground up.
In practice, Marleena engages both spouses in conversations around their family wealth. She helps to ensure each partner has an understanding and knowledge about their investments, and can express their financial priorities and goals. With the responsibility that comes with generational wealth transfers, financial literacy for beneficiaries is also a crucial component. That’s why she meets with the next generation early to continue the trusted relationship as their family advisor.
Marleena is co-lead for CIBC Wood Gundy’s BC Women’s Mastermind Group. She enjoys sharing best practices, collaborating with the group, and mentoring new and aspiring female advisors. Marleena also serves as secretary/reasurer for a private foundation dedicated to children’s charities, and is a supporter of the Strathcona Community Centre’s Breakfast Program and Backpack Program. In her spare time, she enjoys travel, kickboxing, running and salsa dancing.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.