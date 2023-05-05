Senior Investment Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager, CIM, CFP
TD Wealth
1791 Barrington Street Suite 1700 Halifax, NS B3J 3K9
Team Assets (Custodied)
$430-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$4-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million-
$5-million
The first thing you are likely to notice about Mary Ellen is her contagious smile and sense of humor. She makes you feel at ease within moments of meeting her and the relationship only grows from there. A born achiever, Mary Ellen is driven to work hard and always finds the energy to take on new challenges. She sees the potential in everyone and finds strength and satisfaction in helping others. All these attributes allow Mary Ellen to offer clients a best in class approach to wealth management.
With the belief that education is paramount in this industry, after earning her Bachelor of Commerce degree at Saint Mary’s University, Mary Ellen achieved two prestigious designations: Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM® ). She is also a Life Insurance Advisor with TD Wealth Insurance Services.
To recharge, you’ll find Mary Ellen golfing in the summer or on the ski slopes at Wentworth in the winter. She is also a fan of long-distance running and triathlons; in 2005 she had the amazing experience of competing in the Boston Marathon.
