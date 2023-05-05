Wealth Advisor, BBA, CIM, FCSI
BMO Nesbitt Burns
1400 – 1675 Grafton Street, Halifax, NS B3J 0E9
Team Assets (Custodied)
$255-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$3-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$3-million
MaryBeth Fenton leads Fenton Wealth Advisory at BMO Private Wealth in Halifax, advising affluent individuals and multigenerational families. In 2022, she was proud to be ranked highly in a BMO Private Wealth survey on client loyalty and satisfaction.
For MaryBeth, her clients are not just business relationships but friends who enjoy open, mutually trusting connections. Many of her clients have been investing with her since her career began, and she now advises their kids and grandkids.
MaryBeth’s top priority is providing solid investment advisory services, as well as access to a team of experts who create wealth planning, estate planning, insurance, transition planning, and tax- and cost-efficient wealth transfer solutions. With many of her clients approaching their 80s, efficient tax planning is top of mind, especially since Nova Scotia has Canada’s highest probate fees.
In 1985, MaryBeth joined Nesbitt Thompson Bongard, the predecessor firm to BMO Private Wealth, as a Sales Assistant. She became an Investment Advisor in 1987. MaryBeth was offered the Halifax Branch Sales Manager position in 2005, which grew into the Assistant Manager role that she held until 2017. She then decided to dedicate all her time to her passion: engaging with her clients, their families and their financial visions. Since BMO bought Nesbitt, she has loved bringing in banking services, the commercial team and the trust team to provide a more holistic, one-stop experience for her clients.
MaryBeth earned a Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of New Brunswick, and later completed the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) course and the Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FSCI®) accreditation. She has also successfully completed the Partners, Directors and Officers exam, and has always furthered her skills by enrolling in both industry and practice management courses.
When MaryBeth’s son, Daniel, was growing up he belonged to the Wentworth Racing Ski Club and the Bedford Basin Yacht Club’s learn-to-sail program. You could find MaryBeth gatekeeping on the race course or on a boat as part of the race committee. For three years, starting in 2017, she served on the board of the Bedford Basin Yacht Club and volunteered on fundraisers. MaryBeth is always keen to join her friends for fundraising adventures in her community, whatever the cause.
