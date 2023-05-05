Senior Wealth Advisor, CIM, LLQP
CIBC Private Wealth Management
181 Bay Street, Suite 600, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$261-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$2-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$500,000 -
$3-million
Megan Deeks has spent her entire career in the wealth management industry. After several years working with different advisory teams, she joined her father at CIBC Wood Gundy in 2010 to create the Deeks Financial Group. She is incredibly proud of the deep relationships she has formed with her clients, with some being the great-great-grandchildren of investors who started with her father more than 50 years ago.
Under Megan’s stewardship, the practice has evolved and expanded the services that it offers clients. Megan is licensed to provide discretionary portfolio management and insurance recommendations, to assist individuals and their families with estate planning and risk management. She has been recognized as one of CIBC Private Wealth’s top performers and has significantly grown her business since taking over as the lead advisor in 2013. She credits her success to being grounded by the belief that the trust invested in her is a privilege. She sees it as her duty to use every resource at her disposal to put her clients’ interests first.
Megan was born and raised in Toronto and is a proud graduate of St. Clement’s School in midtown. As an adult, she spent many years giving back as the president of their alumni association. In 2007, she graduated with honours from Queen’s University, where she met her business partner and husband Simon Paabor. Together, they were active in student theatre and she has carried on that passion to this day. She co-chairs the board for The Musical Stage Company, the largest and leading charitable musical theatre company in Canada. Megan considers herself lucky to live in Playter Estates, a neighborhood in the heart of her favourite city, where she is always happiest spending time with her husband, young son and two dogs.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.