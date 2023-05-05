Senior Wealth Advisor, CIM, PFP, FCSI, CPCA
BMO Nesbitt Burns
100 King Street, W., 38th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1H3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$121-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$900,000 -
$4.7-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.7-million -
$8-million
Melissa Rush is a Senior Wealth Advisor and leads The Rush Wealth Advisory Group at BMO Nesbitt Burns. Melissa is her clients’ comprehensive financial advocate. She is unstoppable in her quest to surpass their financial goals, enhance their wealth and break through their perceived limitations.
As an endurance athlete, Melissa puts passion and commitment into everything she undertakes. She was recognized as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors – Best in Province by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research in 2022.
With over 20 years experience, Melissa provides personalized investment management, financial planning, trust and estate planning, tax reduction strategies, insurance solutions, philanthropic services and private banking. Within her best-in-class wealth advisory practice, she collaborates with her network of experts to serve clients best. She is always looking to save clients’ time, solve challenges, provide reassurance and simplify the complexities that wealth presents.
Melissa works closely with affluent professionals, executives and families. She breaks down complex problems into smaller goals, connects with clients on a deep level, and taps her boundless energy to advocate for their success. Her multi-generational team builds, manages and preserves wealth, for the eventual transfer to the next generation. Melissa’s associate, Gordon Minty, offers seamless, responsive and efficient client service.
Melissa’s career began at Merrill Lynch Canada Inc. She proudly joined BMO Nesbitt Burns in 1999 as an Investment Associate within a Chairman’s Council team. She then worked as a Financial Planner at BMO Bank of Montreal, directly managing investment portfolios. At the height of the global financial crisis in 2008, Melissa became an Investment Advisor.
Melissa earned an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Western University. She holds the Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI®), the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®), the Personal Financial Planner (PFP®), and the Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA®) designations, as well as the Life Licensing Qualification Program (LLQP) license.
Her iron-clad discipline is hardwired and demonstrated through studying ballet for 13 years, and completing 50 road races and 14 marathons, including Boston, New York City and Berlin. Melissa is passionate about running, cycling and cross-country skiing. An avid overseas traveler, she enjoys immersing herself in new cities, sights, art and culture within Europe.
Melissa has deep empathy for those struggling and the less fortunate, so she actively supports United Way, Sanctuary, Evangel Hall Mission, Nellie’s Shelter, Home Instead Charities, and the Women’s Brain Health Initiative. She offers her knowledge and expertise to young professional women, hoping to inspire them to choose a career within wealth management.
