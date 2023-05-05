Senior Wealth Manager, Portfolio Manager, MBA, CIMMD
Desjardins Securities
1170 Peel Street, #300, Montréal, QC H3B 0A9
Team Assets (Custodied)
$245-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$350,000 -
$6.5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million-
$15-million
Nathalie Demers is a Portfolio Manager, Senior Wealth Manager and head of the Demers Group, a team of five financial professionals at Desjardins Securities.
She has been passionate about finance since her childhood in Thetford Mines. Nathalie graduated from Université Laval with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance before completing her Master’s in International Finance at HEC Montreal and earning the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) designation.
Nathalie has worked in finance for almost 30 years. In 2008, after gaining substantial corporate experience, she decided to join Desjardins Securities, a firm that’s in line with her values and boasts a corporate culture that matches her own. She and her team take a client-focused approach that reflects her passion for people. Doing business this way requires significant research to develop financial strategies that are tailored for each client. It’s critical that clients understand the impact of decisions about their assets, so Nathalie focuses on ensuring that while keeping their discussions straightforward and easy to understand.
The Demers Group’s wealth management solutions are built on gaining a comprehensive understanding of her clients’ needs and their life paths. Nathalie takes an intergenerational approach when meeting with people. She listens closely to families and their loved ones to identify more effective tactics and strategies to grow their assets. To do so, Nathalie has developed an integrated range of services that include financial planning, tax optimization (for individuals and holding companies), wealth protection and assistance with banking services.
Nathalie’s success boils down to her passion and entrepreneurial spirit. She is constantly seeking to add value through her processes and services, all to offer clients unique and personalized support in achieving their objectives.
The Demers Group is also active in the community, supporting the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.