Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, CIMA, FCSI, CFDS, CIM
The Omell Financial Group, CIBC Wood Gundy
Manulife Place 10180 - 101 St., Suite 1800, Edmonton AB T5J 3S4
Team Assets (Custodied)
$178-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million -
$10-million
Penny Omell joined CIBC Wood Gundy in 1994. With The Omell Financial Group, she and her team focus on establishing meaningful relationships with their clients. This allows Penny to create clear financial pictures, instilling in clients a sense of confidence, clarity and control over their financial affairs, now and into the future.
Before joining CIBC Wood Gundy, Penny taught physical therapy at the University of Alberta while serving as president of the Alberta College. From 1990 to 1994, she owned a private physical therapy practice and gained deep insight into the complexities of families’ lives and unique situations. Penny brings her past experience as a private business owner to oversee her team’s various functions. She is a team specialist for clients’ financial vision and aligning their wealth to meet their goals.
Penny is dedicated to participating in her community. She currently sits on the board of the Alberta Real Estate Foundation, and has served as chair of the Edmonton Community Foundation and chair of its investment committee. Penny is also the past chair of the board of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association.
Penny and her team passionately support mental health, physical rehabilitation, and an inclusive future for all Canadians.
