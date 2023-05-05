Portfolio Manager and Investment Manager, BA, CIM, PFP
BMO Nesbitt Burns
1080 Railway Avenue, Canmore, AB T1W 1P4
Team Assets (Custodied)
$220-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$2-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$700,000 -
$4-million
Rachel Gurney leads the Gurney Wealth Management Team in Canmore, Alberta. She brings investment strategy and holistic wealth planning to clients and their families in the Bow Valley and across Canada, placing their interests above all else in every decision.
With more than 21 years in the industry, Rachel is known for reliability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing. To help clients realize their goals and honour their vision of a better world, she gains a complete understanding of their needs and values. Then she builds a customized wealth plan with a specialized team of experts. Her diligence is rewarded by many client referrals. Through long-lasting relationships based on trust, Rachel maximizes opportunities and mitigates potential challenges. She provides transparent and independent guidance. Rachel maintains open lines of communication, listens to clients and keeps them informed. She stays informed herself through lifelong learning and relentless reading, as changes in tax and registered plans change constantly and introduce new opportunities.
Within her team, Rachel fosters equitable discussions to sharpen investment strategies, and educates clients in simple language so they understand how solutions relate to their goals. Following a disciplined approach to portfolio management, Rachel puts every decision through the same qualitative and quantitative screening to respect guidelines.
Rachel has been in the industry since 2001 with BMO Nesbitt Burns. During a hiatus from investing, she worked as a paramedic with Alberta Health Services. That experience has helped her support clients dealing with health conditions or difficult diagnoses, and struggling with stress.
She holds a BA in Economics and History from Western University and the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) designation. She is working towards her ESG certification with the CFA Institute. With her license as a primary care paramedic, Rachel still does 30 hours of continuing education courses a year, specializing in aging and dementia.
For many years, Rachel was a ski patroller at Kicking Horse in Golden, BC and Fortress in Calgary, sparking her interest in health care. She volunteers at Canmore Hospital in the long-term care and palliative units. Rachel and her partner, Derek, have one young daughter, Violet, and a golden retriever, Turbo. They enjoy travelling, skiing and mountain biking in the Bow Valley and beyond.
