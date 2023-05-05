Senior Investment Advisor and Financial Planner, CFP, CIM
BMO Nesbitt Burns
101 Crowfoot Way NW, Calgary, AB T3G 2R2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$275-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$300,000 -
$19-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$30-million
Rebecca Broadley leads Broadley and Associates in Calgary. She was proud to be selected as one of the Top Wealth Advisors in the Province in 2022, and one of the Top Women Advisors nationally in 2023.
Coaching clients to make rational rather than emotional decisions, Rebecca specializes in diversified investment planning, retirement and estate planning, business succession, philanthropic giving, and tax-savings alternatives. She advises many single women, creating planning scenarios to help them consider their options and feel financially secure.
Rebecca only advises clients who are willing to do diligent wealth planning. That includes looking at cash flow, updating wills, reviewing insurance, and analyzing business financials to get great results. Beyond planning, she helps clients with banking, their kids’ mortgages and other financial details, which adds work but builds close relationships.
Serving on the Branch Investment Advisors (BIA) Advisory Council, Rebecca contributes to the firm’s collaborative culture. She also serves on the BMO Nesbitt Burns Banking Council to address clients’ everyday banking needs. As an active member of the Women’s Alliance Group, Rebecca supports equality, learns from speakers at all levels of BMO, and takes part in networking and mentorship events.
Rebecca’s entrepreneurial family ran Pizza Hut franchises, where she initially learned the value of hard work. She has been in the industry for over 21 years. Rebecca began at TD Canada Trust as a Financial Advisor, then became a Broker’s Associate at JF Mackie & Company. She joined BMO in 2007 as a Financial Planner, and moved to BMO Nesbitt Burns as an Investment Advisor in 2014. She holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) designations.
Rebecca attended Mount Royal University and University of Calgary to study French, Spanish and Japanese. She fell in love with her part-time job at the bank while pursuing her education and the rest is history. Rebecca is fluent in French, conversational in Spanish, and is studying Japanese again.
In the community, Rebecca mentors finance students at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), and volunteers with the Calgary Public Library. She supports the Calgary Food Bank, United Way, the Meow Foundation, and Closer To Home. Formerly, Rebecca was involved with Girl Guides of Canada and the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre.
Rebecca and her family enjoy hiking and kayaking while spending time in the mountains. She has two cats adopted from the Meow Foundation, and loves trying new recipes and restaurants, badminton, skating and travel.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.