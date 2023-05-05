Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, CIM
CIBC Wood Gundy
21 King Street West, Suite 600, Hamilton ON, L8P 4W7
Team Assets (Custodied)
$143-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$250,000 -
$4.7-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$10-million
Rochelle K. Wilson has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, and provides clients with comprehensive wealth management services.
She began her career at CIBC Wood Gundy in 1997, after attending Carleton University and McMaster University. She started by joining her parents’ team, and they worked alongside one another for 13 years. After her parents retired, Rochelle continued on her own with the same commitment to her clients.
Rochelle currently holds credentials through the Canadian Securities Institute, including the CIM designation. She has also completed the Professional Financial Planner course and is life insurance licensed.
Rochelle is passionate about guiding her clients through their financial, retirement and estate planning needs. She prides herself on delivering a disciplined wealth management process and a high level of service, always ensuring that her client’s needs come first. Rochelle helps her clients achieve their financial goals by providing them with innovative solutions designed to meet their specific needs. She offers more than just investment advice; by leveraging the expertise of her partners across the CIBC group of companies, she can provide clients with access to a full range of financial products and services.
On a personal note, Rochelle and her husband Steve have been married for 21 years and they have two sons, Josh and Jack. Because of their love of hockey, she has dedicated time and resources to volunteer with the local hockey organization. Rochelle is also an active contributor to Ancaster Community Services, donating resources and efforts to help seniors and those in need. Through CIBC Miracle Day, she raises funds for Max’s Big Ride, a not-for-profit organization created to fundraise, raise awareness and advocate for better outcomes for those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
