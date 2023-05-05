CIBC Wood Gundy
Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager, CIM
10180-101 Street Suite 1800 Edmonton AB, T5J 3S4
Team Assets (Custodied)
$243-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$800,000 -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$750,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$10-million
Rolanda Campbell has been with CIBC Wood Gundy since 2001. Her passion for the financial markets led her into this industry. She helps her clients by using a holistic approach to financial and retirement planning. She respects her clients’ risk tolerance and investment objectives. Rolanda actively manages and personally designs portfolios using the most effective financial planning, estate planning and tax strategies to address her exclusive clients’ various needs.
Her dedication to the industry drives her to constantly keep on top of market and economic conditions. Rolanda helps clients manage market instability and corrections by providing reassurances through one-on-one conversations and constant communication. She believes that the stock market can cause a range of emotions, and that reacting to market corrections is never the right thing. She reminds clients that what matters isn’t market timing but time in the market. How you react to market conditions is key to long-term success. Her role is to professionally guide clients through these challenging times to help ensure they meet their goals.
Nothing makes Rolanda happier than doing well for her clients by providing strong returns, working with them to meet their objectives, and helping them through their overall financial journey. Whether in good or turbulent times, building trusting relationships is the most rewarding aspect for her.
Her commitment to her clients is unequivocal and client satisfaction is her main priority. Rolanda is a trusted advisor who strives to deliver results over the long term for her clients. Her clean compliance record, education and credentials are a result of her high standards of professionalism and integrity.
Rolanda earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta. She has also earned the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, among the highest in the financial services industry, ensuring that designates are skilled in areas such as investment management, financial planning and portfolio design. Rolanda is certified in estate planning, and trust strategy and retirement strategy. She is also licensed to provide insurance strategies and products.
Rolanda has lived in Edmonton and area all her life. She is married and has one daughter who recently graduated from university.
In her free time, Rolanda has a mission to “challenge” the game of golf. She also enjoys travelling and is dedicated to supporting local charities, including the Edmonton Food Bank, Mustard Seed Society and animal humane organizations. Rolanda advocates for and supports the Robin Hood Foundation through the CIBC Children Miracle Foundation.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.