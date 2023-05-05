Investment Advisor, Portfolio Manager, CIM
Richardson Wealth, Rosemary Horwood Wealth
100 Queens Quay East, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1V3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$192-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$700,000 -
$2-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million -
$10-million
Rosemary Horwood is committed to partnering with families and entrepreneurs to achieve their financial goals. She takes a strategic approach to wealth management, and has a passion for delivering highly personalized experiences and customized advice. Rosemary has earned multiple awards acknowledging her business standards and quality of service.
In 2022, Rosemary was named by The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business as one of Ontario’s top advisors. In 2021, for her team’s strengths throughout the pandemic and market downtime, she was identified as a 5 Star Advisor in these categories: communication, portfolio performance, product knowledge, client trust, client knowledge, and client service. Rosemary was also recognized on the Wealth Professional Top 50 Advisors List in 2018 and 2019. Her remarkable early-career achievements in the industry include two consecutive Wealth Professional Awards: Young Gun Advisor of the Year in 2016 and Advisor Rising Star in 2017.
Rosemary earned her Honours BA in Business and Economics from the University of Waterloo. She completed six corporate placements and received three nominations for Co-op Student of the Year, following outstanding performance reviews by leading companies. Rosemary has also earned the Certified Investment Manager designation.
Rosemary is deeply devoted to philanthropy and volunteerism, focused on faith-based causes close to home. She has served as on the boards of three non-profit organizations. Rosemary enjoys spending time at her agricultural property, Livingstone Farm 1860, and is a published author of Practicing Hospitality: The Art and Science of Hosting in Your Home. She is an advocate of women, and lives by this philosophy: there are no stupid questions.
