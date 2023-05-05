Investment Advisor, CIM
BMO Nesbitt Burns
885 West Georgia St., 18th Flr, Vancouver V6C 3E8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$221-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$60-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$500-million
Sally Song has 16 years of experience in the investment industry. She is fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese and English, and primarily advises Mandarin, Cantonese speaking business ownerswho share her language and cultural background. Her clients rely on her for help transitioning money from their homeland, protecting their wealth and getting their families settled in Canada.
Raised by a mother who owned a business in China, Sally understands the risks and courage involved in being an entrepreneur. With great care, she rallies the full resources of BMO Private Wealth to represent her clients’ holistic needs – private banking, borrowing, investment management, retirement, estate, legacy, insurance, trust and tax planning, and more. Sally is her clients’ go-to for personal questions as well, from which schools their children should attend, to where to find a lawyer who knows their language and culture.
Clients can always reach Sally, and she responds quickly. While she is excited to be named for the first time as one of Canada’s Top Women Advisors, she considers client referrals to be her the most important recognition.
Sally came to Canada in 2007, and worked at RBC for almost four years. In 2011 she joined BMO as a Financial Planner in Investment & Retirement Planning, and by 2012 was among the top seven planners. Sally moved to BMO InvestorLine and adviceDirect as a Regional Sales Manager, and was ranked in the top three nationally in January 2015. She then joined BMO Nesbitt Burns as an Investment Advisor in November 2015.
Sally earned a Bachelor of Management in International Accounting from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. She is currently working towards obtaining the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) designation.
In the community, Sally has volunteered at the Vancouver Art Gallery and as an organizer for the Leadership Young Professionals Team at Three Bridges Organization. She has also assisted clients in the Chinese community with event planning for a golf tournament fundraiser.
Sally has a much younger sister who also lives in Vancouver and the two spend a lot of time together. Sally also loves to spend weekends hiking, swimming, playing tennis and getting outdoors.
