Executive Financial Consultant, CFP, RRC

IG Private Wealth Management

138 Commerce Park, Barrie, Ontario, L4N 8W8

Team Assets (Custodied)

$457-million

Typical Size of Household Accounts

$250,000 -
$11-million

Minimum Account Size for New Business

$500,000

Typical Net-Worth of Relationships

$1-million -
$16-million

Sandra Ramos is acknowledged and trusted as both a Certified Financial Planner® and a Registered Retirement Counselor with IG Wealth Management. She has over 31 years of experience, along with an educational background rooted in finance and accounting. That allows her to provide comprehensive and service-oriented planning for individuals and corporations.

Sandra takes a holistic approach to planning. She remains focused on providing clients with the guidance they need to grow and preserve wealth, and on creating strategies that produce tax-advantaged income for retirees and other individuals.

Sandra is a recognized leader in the field of high-net-worth advising. She delivers an unparalleled, personalized approach to managing wealth. IG has recognized her with numerous awards, including one of the highest attainable national awards, the President’s Elite. That ranks her among the top 1 per cent of IG consultants nationally, based on new business.

In the community, Sandra is a proud supporter of the Barrie Food Bank and Rainbows For All Children Canada.

