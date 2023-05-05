Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor, BA, CIM, FMA, FCSI
CIBC Wood Gundy
Dyck Investment Management
408-1688 152 Street, Surrey, BC, V4A 4N2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$198-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$600,000 -
$2-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$4-million
Sandra Dyck is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor at CIBC Wood Gundy. She works with her daughter, Rachel Dyck, and together they have over 40 years of financial services experience. As a mother-daughter investment advisory team, they provide clients with comprehensive financial planning and discretionary investment management to achieve their goals.
Her four-woman team focuses on providing quality service, guidance and support. They excel in listening to clients, teaching them and simplifying complex financial strategies. The team works with individuals, families and business owners to help them grow and preserve their wealth, while always keeping their clients’ needs in mind. They provide quality service, guidance and support.
Sandra’s parents, who immigrated to Winnipeg, instilled in her the value of saving money from a young age. These personal experiences, as well as her beliefs of hard work and goal setting, shape the guidance she provides. Many of her clients include their children and grandchildren in their philanthropic and wealth plans. The most fulfilling part of Sandra’s career has been developing long-lasting client relationships.
In 1992, Sandra moved with her family from the prairies to British Columbia after falling in love with the west coast. Her practice has grown to include clients from across the country.
Sandra graduated from the University of Winnipeg with a Bachelor of Arts. She holds the Chartered Investment Manager, Financial Management Advisor, and Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute designations, and is also insurance licensed. She is able to provide solutions in the areas of wealth succession, tax planning and financial management. Sandra monitors, analyzes and navigates market changes, freeing up her clients’ time to pursue what is most important to them.
Sandra is committed to supporting her community. She has served on the boards of both the Child Development Foundation of BC and the Centre for Child Development for more than 15 years. She also participates in charitable activities like CIBC Wood Gundy’s Miracle Day and the CIBC Run for the Cure. She is an active member of CIBC Wood Gundy’s BC Women’s Mastermind group where female advisors share best practices.
Sandra and her husband, Robert, have been married for 42 years. Both of their adult children, David and Rachel, work in the financial services industry. Sandra and Robert take pleasure in hosting family and friends in their home and sharing their passion for gardening and cooking. They enjoy traveling to new places and discovering different countries and cultures.
