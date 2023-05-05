Senior Wealth Advisor, BA, M.Sc (Pl)
The Macenko Merkley Group at Scotia Wealth Management
Suite 1700, 225 – 6 Ave SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 1N2
Team Assets (Custodied)
$214-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$250,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$15-million
Sandra Macenko Merkley has been with Scotia Wealth Management for over 25 years. She is passionate about excellence in financial services, and takes pride in helping families meet and exceed their long-term financial goals. Sandra is highly skilled in assisting clients with their retirement plans, as well as other wealth management services.
She graduated with an Honours BA from Carleton University, and later earned an M.Sc from the University of Toronto. Sandra recently served three terms on the Calgary Foundation Investment Committee and is a past board member of the EPCOR Centre for Performing Arts (Arts Commons). In 2013, The Macenko Merkley Group became a proud sponsor of the Okotoks Dawgs Baseball Club. In 2020, Sandra received a ScotiaMcLeod Share the Wealth award for leadership and dedication to the community.
In 2022 Sandra was recognized as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors - Best in Province. Sandra believes the only better reward is enriching the lives of our clients.
