Senior Wealth Advisor / Portfolio Manager, B.Eng, CIM
CIBC Private Wealth, Wood Gundy
600-21 King St W Hamilton On L8P 4W7
Team Assets (Custodied)
$377-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$1-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$500,000 -
$10-million
Sarah Murphy is lead Portfolio Manager and head of The Murphy Investment Group at CIBC Wood Gundy. With over 20 years of experience, Sarah values educating and empowering her clients, which include individuals, multigenerational families, charities and large institutions.
While financial markets may seem complex, Sarah provides clients with straightforward solutions to meet their needs. Her team is committed to understanding what is most important to clients and their biggest concerns, so they can address them, helping to alleviate worries about the future.
Each client requires a unique approach. Sarah and her team empower their clients by building a plan and investment portfolio tailored to their needs. The Murphy Investment Group knows that having a well-crafted financial plan and a team to execute it, is paramount. This is not achieved alone. That’s why the team collaborates with their clients’ advisors such as tax consultants and legal teams. This helps to ensure everyone is aligned to a client’s goals, allowing clients to focus on enjoying their best life.
The Murphy Investment Group’s history dates back to 1971 when her father, Harley Murphy started at Wood Gundy in Toronto. Sarah joined CIBC Wood Gundy in 2001 as an Investment Advisor after graduating from McMaster University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. She received the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation in 2006, and is also licensed in insurance, options and derivatives. Since 2010, Sarah has led The Murphy Investment Group.
Sarah has always been active in her community and is passionate about giving back. Earlier in her career Sarah was a member of the Rotary Club of Hamilton, volunteered at Neighbour 2 Neighbour and was co-chair of United Way Gennext. Since 2007, she has been involved with the Hamilton Community Foundation and is currently the chair of the board.
Sarah spends her time with her two daughters, Avia and Hallae, hiking, biking and being active. She is also a competitive swimmer and participated in the 18th FINA World Masters Swimming Championships in South Korea in 2019.
