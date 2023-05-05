Wealth Advisor, Client Relationship Manager, CFP, FMA, CIM
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd.
1508 West Broadway, 5th Floor, Vancouver, BC V6J 1W8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$1.5-billion
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$125-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million-
$850-million
Sophia Ito is a Wealth Advisor | Client Relationship Manager at Nicola Wealth in Vancouver. She has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Sophia works with clients to address their unique financial needs through careful planning and preparing integrated wealth management strategies.
Sophia ensures clients are informed of the changes in the investing and financial landscape that directly affect them, whether it’s the complicated nature of taxes or the growing number of investment choices available.
Her advisory experience includes creating plans and strategies to meet retirement income goals and maximizing after-tax retirement income. She also assists in developing and monitoring financial plans to help clients stay on track with their financial and life goals. With corporate planning, her aim is to help clients preserve their wealth by minimizing taxes and maximizing retirement assets.
She also updates clients on the latest tax changes and how they might be impacted, and suggests modifications to existing strategies if needed. Through insurance planning, Sophia focuses on matters such as financial security, taxes, and protecting legacy. As well, she advises on estates, trusts and charitable giving, thereby supporting clients in efficiently transferring wealth to the next generation and maximizing their charitable legacy.
At the foundation of every plan, Sophia ensures there is a thoughtful process around protecting and transferring wealth.
She holds designations as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) and Financial Management Advisor (FMA).
Sophia is an adventure junkie, foodie, a whiskey lover, and in her past life, a rock-climbing enthusiast. She is married, has two daughters, and makes travel a central focus for her family.
