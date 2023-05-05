Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager
Brunet Gilbert Paquet Financial Group, National Bank Financial
500 Grande Allée Est Bur 400, Québec, QC, G1R 2J7
Team Assets (Custodied)
$1.2-billion
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$5-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$500,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$2-million -
$50-million
Sophie Paquet is one of the pillars of the Brunet Gilbert Paquet Financial Group, which is associated with National Bank Financial (NBF). She was ranked as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors, 2022 by The Globe and Mail Report on Business.
Her practice includes 12 team members and operates as a family office. Sophie and her partners manage more than $1.2 billion in assets. They offer clients fully integrated wealth management services, including financial planning and insurance. Everyone upholds a deep commitment to each client’s unique needs and a dedication to excellence in their professional responsibilities. Since 2006, they have also managed an equity portfolio that has outperformed its benchmark over time.
The group’s creativity and client focus have allowed them to build one of Canada’s most visible and successful practices and garnered them many awards at NBF. That includes recognition for
- best asset growth,
- team of the year,
- social responsibility, and
- portfolio management excellence.
Sophie started her career at NBF in 2008 and is a third-generation financial advisor, following in the steps of her father and grandfather.
For her part, Sophie is driven to simplify the world of investing and bring financial literacy to everyone she meets. This is especially true with women – those successful in their own rights, those excluded from money conversations their whole lives and anyone in between. Sophie regularly gives talks to boost women’s confidence and shows how they can take control of their finances to achieve their full potential and goals.
Through published articles (in French and English), Sophie aims to educate clients, their families and her community on important personal finance issues. The topics range from funding an education to how to accumulate $1 million in a TFSA. In addition, Sophie is frequently invited to share her personal finance and investment expertise on the television and radio and in the press.
Sophie’s involvement in her community earned her the title of Most Involved Advisor in her community, as part of Conseiller magazine’s “Advisors in the Spotlight” contest.
Among her civic contributions, Sophie has been an ambassador and past chair of the Board of the YWCA Québec, and a spokesperson for United Way’s major donors committee. She has done fundraising on behalf of l’Externat St-Jean Berchmans (her children’s school), l’Orchestre Symphonique de Québec, and Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec. Sophie has also been a leader for l’Effet A (The A Effect), which helps propel women’s ambitions and create greater equality. As a mentor to the NBF program for young women students, Sophie helps participants explore the potentials available to them as financial advisors.
Sophie holds a Bachelor of Education from McGill University, a Bachelor of Commerce from Royal Roads University and a CIM designation (Discretionary Portfolio Manager).
In her spare time, you can find Sophie playing tennis or on the ski slopes with her husband, Jean-Philippe, and their two teenage sons, Justin and William.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.