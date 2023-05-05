Senior Wealth Advisor, Associate Portfolio Manager, B. Comm, CFP, CIM
CIBC Private Wealth Wood Gundy
The Andrighetti Group
600-4110 Yonge Street, North York, On M2P 2B7
Team Assets (Custodied)
$344-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$1-million -
$7-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$12-million
With a career spanning over 30 years, Susan Andrighetti leads The Andrighetti Group at CIBC Wood Gundy and has built her practice around providing expert wealth management guidance to successful individuals, affluent families and businesses. She is a Senior Wealth Advisor and Associate Portfolio Manager.
What sets Susan apart is her dedication to working side-by-side with her clients through life changes that often times require them to rethink their original plans. She understands that life can be unpredictable and financial plans must evolve to meet changing circumstances.
Susan recognized the importance of financial planning early on in her career. In 1985, she was a member of one of the first graduating classes of the Chartered Financial Planner program offered by Canadian Institute of Financial Planning. Susan graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Finance and also holds the Chartered Investment Manager designation. Susan has previously held vice president positions two predecessor firms.
In addition to her career and academic achievements, Susan has been a member of the peer-elected National Advisor Council to Management (ACTM) at predecessor firms. Over the years, she has also served on National Advisory Councils to several financial product manufacturers. More recently, Susan was asked to join the Canadian Securities Institute (CSI), Financial Health for Seniors National Advisory Council.
Susan strongly believes in giving back to her community. She is a guest speaker, having been an investment industry panelist presenting on charitable giving strategies for the Canadian Cancer Society and Money Talk Forum.
She has been a longtime member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and is currently in her sixth year of active service to the Rosalie Hall Board of Directors. She has served as past Vice Chair and Director of Governance and Board Development and is valued for her knowledge and skill around risk management, strategic thinking and organizational change management.
Susan is a mother of two and lives in Toronto with her husband Daniel and their yellow lab, Jolene. She enjoys skiing, biking and mountain climbing at her second home in Mont Tremblant, Quebec. She loves to travel and enjoys the opera. Ever the life-long learner, she is an avid reader and a committed student to the Rotman School Speakers Series.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.