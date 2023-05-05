Wealth Advisor and Investment Advisor, B.Com, PFP, CIM, FCSI
Richardson Wealth
4700, 525 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
Team Assets (Custodied)
$197-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$2-million -
$10-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$2.5-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$5-million -
$20-million
Susan O’Brien partners with C-suite executives and their families to develop a cohesive plan for their net worth. Her expertise comes from her “5 I Process” she uses to define an overall strategy and set expectations for a successful outcome: integration, independence, implementation, innovation and integrity.
Over the past 25 years, Susan’s innovative and collaborative approach to wealth management has become nationally recognized, making her a sought-after speaker, facilitator and planner. Committed to working only in her clients’ best interests, she transitioned her practice in 2021 to Richardson Wealth, allowing her to offer fully independent advice and services.
Susan has a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Economics from the University of Toronto. Her credentials include Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®) and Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute (FCSI®), among other designations.
Susan is the author of A New Way Forward for Wealth Management: Net Worth Thinking. She has been featured in The Globe and Mail and National Post, on CTV News and Global News, and on several podcasts. She was a 2018 finalist in the Women in Wealth Management Awards in the categories of Women-Led Advisory Team of the Year, and Excellence in Philanthropy and CSR. In 2019, she was a finalist in the Wealth Professional Awards for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service. In 2022, she was recognized as one of Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors, Best in Province and one of Canada’s Top Women Wealth Advisors by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research.
Driven by the need to help others, Susan sits on advisory boards for the Calgary Foundation and United Way. She is a member of the CEO Advisory Council at Richardson Wealth, which provides strategic advice to the company’s executives. She is also a past member of the Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), a global organization of top women entrepreneurs, where she offered peer-to-peer mentoring.
Susan enjoys being active, golfing, skiing, cycling and travelling. She is a great lover of books.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.