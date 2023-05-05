Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager, CIM, FCSI, CFP, EPC
Wellington-Altus Private Wealth
250 5th St. SW, Suite 2200, Calgary , Alberta, T2P 0R4
Team Assets (Custodied)
$271-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$2.3-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$750,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.2-million -
$3-million
Susyn Wagner is a Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth. Her strong financial background traces back to her mother—one of the first women in the investment brokerage industry. Before joining Wellington-Altus, Susyn was a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at a bank-owned brokerage firm, where she was among a small percentage of women in the prestigious Chairman’s Council Club.
Susyn is a registered Portfolio Manager and a Certified Financial Planner Professional, making day-to-day investment decisions on behalf of her clients and providing services to meet their unique needs. Her team prioritizes a comprehensive financial planning approach before delving into investment decisions, creating a solid foundation by getting to know their clients’ objectives. Once those are well-established, Susyn’s team recommends an appropriate investment strategy tailored to each client’s needs and aspirations. This approach allows for a personalized and targeted experience, designed to help clients achieve their financial goals.
Susyn and her team, specialize in servicing three niches: people nearing retirement; women who have created their own wealth or who are divorced or widowed; and anyone seeking socially responsible investing mandates.
Regardless of their background or financial situation, most clients share a fear of running out of money in their retirement years. Susyn has noticed that many new clients who previously managed their own funds, often quite successfully, have realized the importance of working with a financial professional as they approach retirement. Partnering with a disciplined advisor provides peace of mind at a time of market volatility and increasing financial complexity. Susyn likens it to a solo sailor joining a skilled crew that collaborates to navigate the financial waters together.
Susyn began her career at Merrill Lynch in 1987 before transitioning to CIBC Wood Gundy. She joined Wellington-Altus Private Wealth in 2021, drawn by the firm’s exclusive focus on private client wealth and commitment to supporting advisors with state-of-the-art technology. This move allowed Susyn to concentrate on delivering exceptional services to her clients and enhance their wealth management experience. In 2022, Susyn was honoured with The Avenue Living Asset Management Award for Portfolio/Discretionary Manager of the Year.
