Senior Wealth Advisor, CFP, CLU, CHFC, CIM, MFA-PTM (Philanthropy)
Assante Capital Management Ltd.
1 Eva Road, Suite 303, Toronto, Ontario M9C 4Z5
Team Assets (Custodied)
$125-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$20,000 -
$18-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$100,000 -
$100-million
Tina Tehranchian has been a financial advisor since 1991, and is a senior wealth advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd. She specializes in assisting business owners and self-employed professionals grow their wealth and develop sound financial and estate plans. She is also an expert in devising charitable tax planning strategies, and helping philanthropic Canadians multiply their bequests to charities while reducing their taxes and leaving greater inheritances for their beneficiaries.
Tina is a FP Canada™ Fellow (formerly Fellow of FPSC™). She was among the first group of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals in Canada to receive the Fellow of FPSC™ distinction from the Financial Planners Standards Council in 2011.
In 2020, Tina was the first Canadian selected as the Top Senior Wealth Advisor of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Among the numerous other awards she has received: Women’s Executive Network Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award (2020); Canadian Advisor of the Year – Silver, Wealth Professional Awards, (2020); Canada’s Financial Advisor of the Year, Women in Finance Awards (2019); International Alliance for Women’s World of Difference Award (2019); and the Brilliant-Minded Women Foundation’s Award for Supporting the Arts (2017). More recently, Tina was named one of the top wealth advisors in Ontario in a nationwide report published by The Globe and Mail and Shook Research in 2022.
Tina is often quoted as an expert in her field in The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, National Post, and Wall Street Journal, as well as industry magazines like Investment Executive and Insurance Journal. She has been featured on national radio and television stations including BNN, CBC and CTV as a financial planning expert, and is a frequent contributor to the Canadian Business Journal. In addition, Tina has taught personal financial planning at Centennial College’s Centre for Entrepreneurship for over a decade.
Since 2000, Tina has helped raise over $2 million for various charities and has served on the boards of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, Mackenzie Health Foundation, Fort York Foundation, Seneca College, Art Canada Institute, and the Encyclopaedia Iranica Foundation. She currently serves on the fundraising advisory board of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and chairs the ONE LIFE gala committee, a fundraiser in support of the Foundation.
