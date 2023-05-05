Senior Portfolio Manager, Financial Advisor, B.Comm, CFP, FMA, CIM, CPCA
Raymond James Ltd.
2300 – Rice Howard Way Tower 1, 10060 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton AB, T5J 3R8
Team Assets (Custodied)
$145-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$500,000 -
$2-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$250,000
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1-million -
$3-million
Trixie Rowein is known for her work ethic and tremendous commitment to her clients’ financial education and knowledge, writing two weekly e-newsletters for them. One of her colleagues calls her the hardest-working financial advisor he knows for her active role in her firm and in the community.
She has been a senior portfolio manager and financial advisor with Raymond James since 2000. Growing up in an immigrant family, Trixie decided that helping people manage their wealth would be her life passion. She and her team specialize in advising clients going through transitions, including retirement, loss of a spouse through death or divorce, and passing money to the next generation.
Having gone through a divorce herself, Trixie understands that caring for clients’ well-being goes beyond money. Feelings matter just as much as finance. She takes the time to listen, learn and understand, integrating various aspects of retirement, estate and tax planning, which includes “giving while living” strategies.
Trixie has been quoted in The Globe and Mail, and is a regular panelist at industry conferences.
She earned her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta. Trixie’s professional designations include Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Financial Management Advisor (FMA) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM®). Trixie is a lifelong learner and in 2020 earned the Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA) designation.
Trixie has been recognized in Raymond James Ltd.’s Chairman and Executive Council since 2016. In 2021, she received the Raymond James WCAN’s Woman of Distinction Award for her professional and personal achievements. In 2022, she was named a 5-Star Leading Woman in Wealth and Canada’s Top Wealth Advisors – Best in Province. She also won the Womanition SuPEARLative Philanthropy Award.
Trixie is a passionate supporter of Little Warriors. She has been a sponsor of their Be Brave luncheon since 2016 and part of their resource committee. While many people believe in leaving a better world to our kids, Trixie believes in leaving better kids to our world. She also regularly supports Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, Canadian Cancer Society, Doctors Without Borders and Amnesty International, among others.
Trixie has two teenage daughters. In her spare time she enjoys gardening and scrapbooking. She has also hosted online cooking and Spanish classes. She is fluent in Spanish and regularly visits her relatives in Chile. Trixie’s dream is to visit all 20 Spanish-speaking countries in the world – she’s halfway there!
