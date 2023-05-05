Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor, CIM, CPCA, CFDS
Richardson Wealth, Wynn Harvey Wealth Counsel
100 Queens Quay East, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1Y3
Team Assets (Custodied)
$161-million
Typical Size of Household Accounts
$400,000 -
$22-million
Minimum Account Size for New Business
$1-million
Typical Net-Worth of Relationships
$1.5-million -
$35-million
Wynn Harvey is a Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor for the Wynn Harvey Wealth Counsel team at Richardson Wealth Limited. Wynn began her career in finance as a commercial lender with TD Bank. She then joined Canada Trust, where she took the trust officer training program. That gave her a solid background into the mechanics of wealth planning for high-net-worth investors, including multi-jurisdiction/cross border investors, business owners and wealthy multi-generational families.
Wynn’s motivation for moving into investment management was a strong desire to help people, especially those experiencing major life transitions that are all too common and yet unique for each individual and family. Throughout her career, she has developed strong interpersonal skills and takes a detailed approach that gives her insight into affluent families’ issues. She works closely with them to help them understand the challenges brought on by age and stage.
Wynn and her team specialize in Lifestyle Spend Analysis. It begins by determining how much clients spend through the various phases of their life. They use after-tax spending to establish the withdrawal rate on financial assets, and see how this affects whether net worth is drawn down over time. Legacy planning is also a key factor. That process includes tax and estate professionals, and a client’s other advisors, to provide consistent and coordinated advice with timely implementation.
Wynn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University. She has earned the Canadian Investment Manager (CIM), Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA) and Chartered Financial Divorce Specialist (CFDS) designations, and holds her Level II Life License.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.