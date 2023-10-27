While it is widely acknowledged that diverse perspectives – combined with an inclusive culture and equitable opportunities – drive better outcomes, the reality is that inequalities persist in today’s society. Take the gender gap, for example, or the lack of representation of Indigenous and racialized people in leadership positions.
Denise Amyot, president and CEO of Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), says that “embracing equity, diversity and inclusion is not only right thing to do – it is absolutely necessary for creating a sustainable future.”
She is happy to report that Canadian colleges and institutes take a leadership role in enhancing access to education, with a special focus on reaching community members who may historically have faced barriers to participation.
“Our overarching goal is to future-proof communities, and helping people succeed in a rapidly changing environment,” says Ms. Amyot. “To achieve that, we have to ensure that colleges and institutes are highly accessible, and that their programs are rooted in employer needs.”
Deep connections to industry and community partners allow these post-secondary institutions to tailor their offering to conditions in the labour market, and update program and course offerings frequently to ensure learner success. And wrap-around services are designed to help boost outcomes for everyone – and especially those who need extra support.
“Colleges and institutes are often the primary access points to post-secondary education for vulnerable groups,” Ms. Amyot explains. “They include women, Indigenous and racialized people, LGBTQ2+ and non-binary individuals, and newcomers to Canada. Statistically, these are also the same groups that are more likely to experience poverty, violence and inequality.”
There are many examples of the measures undertaken by colleges and institutes across the country to foster an institution-wide commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, advance the representation of women and other equity-deserving groups, improve outcomes for marginalized community members, address mental health concerns, and reduce racism and discrimination.
Cégep de l’Outaouais, for example, has a community of practice that brings together staff to share their knowledge and expertise to bring about changes in their professional practices towards greater inclusivity.
“Colleges and institutes are committed to promoting a culture of respect and inclusion in their spaces,” she says. “Our compass for creating an inclusive, equitable and sustainable future comes from the UN sustainable development goals [SDGs].”
This commitment places Canadian colleges and institutes at the intersection of a number SDGs, including those focused on no poverty (SDG 1); peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16); and reduced inequalities (SDG 10).
