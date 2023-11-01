Canadians are being smart with their money in these tough economic times, reining in their spending on extras like vacations and delaying home renovations.
But even as 61 per cent of respondents said they have adopted some cost-cutting measures, the poll reported that many Canadians are missing a big opportunity to save and stretch their dollars by not consulting a financial advisor. Only 13 per cent of Canadians are seeking this kind of advice.
“Many people are uncomfortable talking about money, which can make them reluctant to reach out for help,” says Carissa Lucreziano, vice-president of financial planning and advice at CIBC. “We want to change this by creating a safe space to have conversations that support financial empowerment and long-term well-being.”
Canadians are concerned about the rising cost of living
Many Canadians (86 per cent) admit they are concerned about inflation and the rising cost of living, including their ability to save and plan for the future. Rising daily costs on items including housing and groceries have many Canadians feeling stressed, with just over one third of those polled describing themselves as “surviving.” However, taking control of your finances by making a realistic budget and finding ways to trim extra expenses could help relieve some of that strain.
“When it comes to your shopping list, it’s about making economical choices that fit with your spending and saving priorities,” Ms. Lucreziano says.
Forgoing entertainment and restaurant dining are just two of the ways that nearly half of respondents said they are cutting back on non-essential spending. In addition, 43 per cent stated they are reducing spending by purchasing cheaper brands or buying less.
Watch out for ‘lifestyle creep’
Currently 39 per cent of the population is content with their spending level. But Ms. Lucreziano also warns about “lifestyle creep,” which is the tendency for people to spend more when they have more.
“It means our costs go up because we get used to spending more on stuff we don’t really need,” she says. “So it can be helpful to do a spending check and cut back on things that we’re just used to buying out of habit, but we don’t get as much enjoyment out of anymore, or just don’t fit in the budget right now.” Getting your budget on track is a practical exercise you can start today with the help of an online budget calculator.
As you reduce spending, you should also rethink your savings and how you are getting your money to work for you by asking, ‘what else could I be doing with my money?’ That could include saving to buy a vacation rental property, increasing your retirement nest egg so you can travel more after you stop working, or helping your children to buy a home.
How investing can help beat inflation over time
While budgeting carefully can help you manage your finances in the short-term, investing is part of a successful long-term financial strategy. “Investing is a way to keep your money growing over time and keep ahead of rising prices in the future,” says Ms. Lucreziano. “Situations like the current economic environment can remind us of the value of foresight and motivate us to map out a plan for our financial well-being down the road.”
The goal is to adopt a more proactive mindset around money and how the changes you make can reduce your spending, boost your savings and allow you to invest now to secure your financial future. Part of being proactive with your finances is to book a meeting with an advisor. Talking to an advisor can help you determine how to manage current savings and how to invest for your long-term financial security. They can work through many scenarios to understand how the choices you make today will impact your finances later on.
“The financial world is always changing, and your plan should be able to adjust with it,” says Ms. Lucreziano. “Regular check-ins and tweaks to your plan can make sure you stay on the right track and are adapting and growing.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with CIBC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.