As a front-line worker with the Children’s Aid Society of Toronto (CAST) for the better part of 10 years, Tanika Newman learned the importance of working closely with community agencies to better serve families.
“Simply put, it takes a village to help keep children and families safe,” says Newman. “If we know there’s a program or service in the community that can help families overcome something they are struggling with, then that’s a win for everyone. In some cases, it may mean we can prevent opening up a child protection file. And where intervention is necessary, it helps us identify and address the diverse needs of the families we serve.”
Newman is now applying these lessons in her role as manager of strategic community partnerships within the equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) department, an increasingly ambitious and deliberative focus for the agency.
Her job is to evaluate longstanding partnerships, while constantly seeking out new opportunities to build bridges with individuals and groups that can help CAST support families in need.
These community partnerships are wide-ranging and include mental health, parenting and family counselling agencies.
Newman’s work is very much in keeping with CAST’s primary goal of keeping children and youth with their families and in their communities, whenever possible. If, in some cases, children must be brought to a place of safety, the goal is to work with their parents on building their capacity to care for them.
An understanding of the history and some of the current realities of child protection also informs the need for community outreach.
“We need to acknowledge that, as a sector, child welfare has created a lot of trauma, particularly in Black and Indigenous communities,” says Newman. “Children and youth from these communities continue to be over-represented in our system, and so we have to ensure we are working with community partners to help change that.”
The department works on two inter-related fronts: helping build an internal EDI work culture and embedding the principles of EDI across the services provided to client families.
The department’s director, Ana Ibarra, cites the recent establishment of several equity-seeking employee resource groups as a good example of building an internal culture. To date, there are four such groups, representing Black, East Asian, Muslim and 2SLGBTQ+ staff members.
“These groups help provide connections and representation that didn’t formally exist before,” says Ibarra. “They bring staff together from across the agency on a regular basis and provide a space for them to share part of their lived identities.”
In terms of embedding EDI into front-line services, Ibarra says much of it revolves around employee training and capacitybuilding. For example, the department has equity leads whom service team members can consult when relevant issues arise with client families.
The work of the EDI department, she adds, is very much about looking at child protection through a different lens.
“In a city like Toronto, you have so much diversity,” says Ibarra. “And it’s not just about different racial identities. We also need to look at things from multiple, intersecting perspectives. You can’t look at things from just one perspective; a ‘one size fits all’ approach isn’t going to work.”
Ibarra says what she enjoys most about her work is the opportunity to constantly learn and connect.
“I like being an intermediary between new ideas and implementation. That’s been a real privilege.”
