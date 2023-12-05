Nora Rouzes has spent the past nine years working with CHEP Canada Corp. on various projects. One of the most consequential has been implementing a training program for the company’s customer support platform. Together with a co-worker, she made a series of comedic videos dubbed the Bob and Nora Series, in which they satirize everyday customer service situations. “Employees enjoyed them, and they have gone right across North America,” says Rouzes, supervisor, logistics execution.
To Rouzes, the CHEP environment encourages creativity and inspires internal development and expansion. “It’s exciting, challenging, requires teamwork and is so much fun,” she says.
CHEP Canada Corp. is part of an international corporation that provides pallets, crates and containers and assists customers to transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely.
Rouzes began her career at CHEP in customer service. She was nominated to participate in the Developing Future Leaders Program with a group of employees from across Canada when she was promoted to her present position as a supervisor. They met for an introductory meeting at CHEP’s headquarters in Mississauga and then broke into pairs to embark on a business improvement project. Over a year, the program’s participants attended weekly meetings, and the program culminated in a dinner where they were presented with certificates of achievement.
“At CHEP, we value people,” says Emerson Williams, senior sales and customer service director. “We have an open door to provide coaching and receive feedback to help employees progress in their careers.”
Williams says the comfortable atmosphere of CHEP’s Mississauga facility was immediately apparent to him. There were plants on every surface, plenty of room for teamwork and an excellent coffee machine. The cafeteria provided nutritious options for snacking. The staff spends some time at the office and some time at home. He says his first year experience at CHEP has been positive.
CHEP promotes teamwork. Human resources, supply chain and customer support representatives, among others, often accompany sales teams on market visits to meet with key customers face-to-face. In addition, workers can occasionally observe colleagues in a different department as they do their daily tasks. According to Rouzes, it fosters not only teamwork but compassion. And it could pique someone’s interest in a brand-new line of work.
Williams says that everyone works together at CHEP, and employee resource groups are one way the company shows its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Staff members can share their knowledge, lend one another a helping hand and spread the word about their progress through newsletters and bulletin boards.
The staff of CHEP also collaborates to improve the natural world, Williams says. “The entire organization is focused on driving waste out of the system.”
CHEP provides a more sustainable logistics business model through the sharing and reuse of its platforms. It works with its retail and manufacturing clients to lessen the industry’s carbon footprint. The company has obtained the highest possible EcoVadis sustainability grade for four years and the EcoVadis Sustainability Leadership Awards for the Americas named CHEP Canada a Best Performer.
Staff members participate in volunteer efforts to improve the local ecosystem. Rouzes says she and her co-workers were inspired to plant trees in Mississauga’s Totoredaca Park this year. For the past decade, CHEP has collaborated with Tree Canada.
“At CHEP, we reuse, reuse and reuse assets to minimize the number of trees going to support our business,” says Williams. “That’s where our attention goes. We’re all doing our best to find what we can do to help.”
More from the GTA’s Top Employers
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.