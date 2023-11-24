Cities face a conundrum. They want to slash the toxins and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from vehicle exhaust. But with so many greener technologies and modes available – from electrification, hydrogen fuel and renewable diesel to cycling and public transit – how do they decide which options to pursue?
According to Vahid Hosseini, it starts with good, geographically specific data. “In transportation, it’s not like one solution fits all. It always has to be customized,” says Dr. Hosseini, who heads the lab for Collaborative Research on Energy, Air Pollution, Transportation and Environment (CREATE) at the School of Sustainable Engineering a Simon Fraser University (SFU).
That’s because real-life traffic emissions in one location can vary significantly from another with very different weather, terrain and driving behaviours. Yet cities often base decisions about transportation strategies on lab-based data, data from decades ago or data captured thousands of kilometres away. Moreover, very little of the published literature looks at emissions in temperatures below -7 C, leaving cold-climate cities in the dark.
Dr. Hosseini plans to change that with his new CFI-funded portable emission measurement system (PEMS), a powerful tool that allows him to measure GHG emissions and air pollution from the tailpipes of cars, trucks and buses driving on the streets of Greater Vancouver and Edmonton.
“We use the city as a living lab,” he explains. In addition to the PEMS gathering measurements of all regulated emissions in vehicle exhaust plus unregulated gas compounds, a miniature meteorological module tracks air temperature, wind speed, wind direction and humidity while other sensors measure vehicle speed and load.
But collecting all that real-world data is just the first step.
The data will be used to create models of transportation emissions in Vancouver and Edmonton that capture the complexities and interactions of different decarbonization options – and allow the testing of different scenarios and interventions.
For example, what would happen if the city went fully electric or embraced hydrogen fuel? Would investing in public transit and bike lanes slash emissions significantly? Or is imposing a fee to drive during peak times a more cost-effective pathway?
To turn that treasure trove of information into a usable model and to then run simulations, Dr. Hosseini relies on an interdisciplinary team of researchers drawn from mechanical engineering, Earth and atmospheric science, civil engineering, public policy, urban planning and environmental health.
Ultimately, Dr. Hosseini and his team hope this research will help cities understand how different transportation technologies and modes of technologies can reduce emissions in their communities.
“It is challenging. It is time consuming. It requires lots of due diligence,” he acknowledges. But the results are worth it. “That’s how we inform the policymakers.”
