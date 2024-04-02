Maria Sampaio looked at Christie Innomed Inc. and found many professional reasons to join the health-care company as vice-president, culture and talent two years ago.
“I looked at the company’s mission, which resonated with me. For example, our mission statement clearly outlines our commitment to improving the quality and safety of patient care,” Sampaio says. “Christie Innomed is committed to excellence and innovation, which also aligns perfectly with my own professional values.”
Founded in 1954, Christie Innomed, headquartered in Saint-Eustache, Que., develops, distributes and supports medical imaging equipment, as well as software solutions for innovative information management. The company has offices across Canada and, since 2022, in the United States.
“Cross-functional collaboration and cross-border expansion into the United States allow healthy and balanced growth,” says CEO Martin Roy.
Employees from different departments within the organization, in Canada and the United States, collaborate and work together toward common objectives, he explains.
“We definitely feel that cross-functionality and cross-collaboration is really the way to accelerate the success of the organization,” Roy says. “We decided to accelerate our expansion as part of our mission to become one of the largest independent health care providers in Canada.”
Christie Innomed acquired Phoenix-based Comp-Ray Inc. in 2022 and it now accounts for about 15 per cent of the company’s operations.
“Cross-functional collaboration works because several Canadian employees now actually have what we refer to as an extended role, which is beneficial for their own professional and leadership development,” says Roy. “Many leaders and employees now support our North American footprint.”
Cross-border expansion means Christie Innomed looks for the right size market in which to grow.
“To ensure that we are putting the right strategy in place, we have to take the time to learn and adapt to that new market – all this to accelerate our growth and benefit from the value added by the acquisition,” Roy says.
Sampaio’s role is vital to the company’s goals. “I am responsible for shaping the organizational culture, which also translates into fostering talent development and aligns the workforce strategies with better business goals,” says Sampaio.
“Our talent management ensures that our employees have the right skills and competencies to contribute effectively in a cross-functional team.”
Talented teamwork is valued at Christie Innomed, Sampaio adds.
“Being part of this team allows me as the vice-president of culture and talent to play a pivotal role in fostering an environment where talent is not only recognized but also cultivated and celebrated,” she says. “I get to contribute to a workplace culture that values diversity, knowledge-sharing and respect.”
“The team is essential here, and everyone within the entire organization always comes first,” says Roy. “The whole objective is to provide each employee a chance to pursue what I call their professional journey or dream.”
Roy notes that one of the elements of becoming an employer of choice involves giving employees enhancement opportunities.
“We give them access to professional development, whether it’s in-house training or outside professional courses to support the business. We work with the managers to expand roles, provide additional responsibilities and stretch assignments – opportunities that are aligned with the employees’ growth plans,” Roy says. “We give employees opportunities to grow within the organization.”
Christie Innomed is always looking to recruit and retain the best employees, so development is key, says Sampaio.
“We also focus on employee development and training, so my role here is also to invest in our resources, developing skills and developing competencies to make us more competitive,” she says.
“This is an investment in our people.”
More from Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.