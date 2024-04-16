CIBC pursues its net-zero ambition at all levels

Every square foot of office space can increase an organization’s carbon footprint. But when CIBC moved into CIBC SQUARE, the architecturally striking, 49-storey new head office in downtown Toronto, the bank made a significant advance toward meeting its corporate goal of achieving a 30 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2028.
Long-term, CIBC aims to achieve net-zero emissions from its operational activities by 2050. “As a bank, we play a unique role in enabling a more secure and sustainable future,” says Veni Iozzo, executive vice-president, enterprise real estate and workplace transformation. “We’re constantly refining our operations and sharing our progress with all our stakeholders.”
CIBC SQUARE was awarded a LEED Platinum certification for numerous innovations that make its one million square feet of office space more energy efficient and sustainable. These include extra high efficiency water fixtures and lighting systems and smart metering to monitor real-time energy consumption.
In addition, CIBC SQUARE is the largest workplace in Canada and the global financial sector to achieve platinum level certification from the International Well Building Institute, which assesses design and construction based on how they impact human health. The workplace floors in CIBC SQUARE were designed to admit maximum natural light, which reduces the need for artificial lighting and improves employee well-being. In addition, the building includes bike racks, an on-site gym, showers, charging stations and proximity to Toronto’s Union Station and mass transit.
CIBC operates a nationwide network of approximately 1,000 retail banking centres. “The banking centre network represents a big opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint,” says Barry Dion, director of operations management. “We’ve completed over 1,500 related projects through our national energy optimization program.”
Those projects include more than 700 upgrades to LED lighting systems. The bank has also replaced over 230 rooftop heating and air conditioning units with new technology which has higher energy efficiency ratings. Real-time monitoring of lighting, heating and cooling has been implemented at 550 retail banking centres to date, resulting in a reduction of 77,000 megawatts, equivalent to the electricity required to power 2,700 homes. That reduction also represents the equivalent of 10,000 tonnes of CO2.
“We’ve reduced our absolute greenhouse gas emissions by over 26 per cent compared to our 2018 baseline,” says Dion. “We’re well on our way to meeting our goal of a 30 per cent reduction by 2028.”
The commitment to sustainability is now embedded in all levels of the organization. “We’ve established a climate governance structure to provide accountability,” says Iozzo. “We will continue to drive climate action through our board oversight and executive level accountability.”
The bank has invested heavily in technology to ensure that individual employees are contributing to the organization’s sustainability goals. “Our webcasts, virtual meetings and online collaboration are reducing our business travel,” says Iozzo.
In addition, the bank has organized pitch-for-the-planet hackathons. It brought 100 employees together to come up with ideas that help clients reduce their carbon footprints. Last spring, the bank ran a carbon reduction challenge in which team members were able to track their daily activities and win prizes for reducing their individual contributions.
The bank is supporting its clients as they transition to a low-carbon economy. “We have specialized teams providing market-based solutions and advisory services to clients. For example, we’re offering favourable rates to make new or used hybrid and electric vehicles more affordable,” says Iozzo.
“We have an opportunity in front of us to shape the future we all want. I’m proud of the strides we’ve made in 2023 and we’re committed to furthering that momentum in the years to come.”
