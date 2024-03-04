Over the 13 years that Yasintha Vivekanandarajah has worked for the Canadian National Railway Company (CN), the company has had a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, which she says she’s seen demonstrated in multiple ways. The company has long been committed to diversifying its ranks of employees and to attracting more women into fieldwork positions through a range of efforts – including things as seemingly small as redoing outpost washroom facilities to make them accommodating of all genders.
It has also invested heavily in training and development to retain talent and help them advance through the ranks. Vivekanandarajah, whose job as CN’s senior manager of strategy involves helping the business make long-term strategic choices and investments, was also asked to participate in CN’s five-month LINK development program. The program gives a small cohort of employees across the organization the opportunity to grow their skill set and their knowledge of the entire enterprise and connect with senior leaders.
“When I look at that group I see diversity – it was a good balance of genders, and people of colour were well-represented. I’m seeing the focus on diversity and development,” she says.
Imran Ahmad, an assistant superintendent in CN’s transportation department, says he can pinpoint the moment when he knew he would spend the rest of his career at CN. Within the last five years Ahmad’s faith has become a more important part of his life, and one year, just before Ramadan – the Muslim holy month dedicated to fasting, generosity and prayer – Ahmad’s supervisor sat down with him to learn more about what the month meant to him, and how his team could support him while he was fasting.
The timing for Ramadan shifts every year, and that year it was in the summer, when Edmonton’s daylight hours stretch until 10:30 p.m. Ahmad’s supervisor and team were very accommodating so he could work shorter days the last two weeks of Ramadan.
“To have that support and understanding, and celebration – we celebrated Eid together with my team at work – that was really special for me,” says Ahmad, who joined CN when he was 18 and has worked for the company for more than 13 years.
Vivekanandarajah agrees. “There’s a culture of inclusion I really admire,” she says. “It’s nice to see that it’s something everyone’s embracing and believing in and being there to support us in. I really appreciate that about the company.”
Vivekanandarajah also praises CN’s support for its employee resource groups (ERGs), which were launched over the last few years for groups of employees who share a common identity or experiences. CN provides funding for the eight ERGs – which include a group for Women and allies (WE), one for people with diverse abilities (A.D.A.P.T.), Latinos CN for the Latinix, RISE for CN’s Black and African American communities, PRIDE for their LGBTQ2+ communities, and one for Indigenous Peoples – and each group has an executive sponsor. Vivekanandarajah is a co-chair of P.A.C.E. the Pan-Asian Community Engagement ERG, which has hosted events for Asian Heritage Month, Diwali and Lunar New Year.
In addition, CN’s corporate communications team develops campaigns with ERG members to celebrate various holidays and invited Ahmad to help develop an Eid greeting.
“The fact that they took the time to understand the holiday, that showed a real attention to detail and care,” he says. “I truly have felt supported and encouraged to celebrate my beliefs and share my culture.”
More from Canada’s Top Employers for Diversity
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.