A bright future for space engineering at the University of Manitoba
June 5 this year was a historic day for the University of Manitoba (UM) as a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, destined for the International Space Station, launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Included in the 7,000 pounds of cargo aboard the spacecraft was a CubeSat no bigger than a two-litre milk carton designed and manufactured by engineering students at the university’s Space Technology and Advanced Research Laboratory (STARLab) in partnership with Winnipeg-based Magellan Aerospace.
Named Iris, the CubeSat (a miniature satellite) will collect information on how space conditions affect the composition of asteroids and the Moon. Data from the satellite will be beamed back to the university researchers on campus and at the Canadian Space Agency to help them better understand how changes in asteroid composition affects meteorites. The CubeSat may also give further insight into how asteroids form in the first place.
Philip Ferguson, associate professor of mechanical engineering with UM’s Price Faculty of Engineering and the director of STARLab, led the CubeSat project. He says there was nothing “business as usual” about the development of Iris.
“Every aspect of this spacecraft was put together based on research, including trying to understand how we could measure appropriate light signatures from different kinds of space rocks, and research into the space systems themselves,” says Dr. Ferguson. “We also had to understand ways to build the structure so that it could withstand the rigours of a space launch, and we had to do research to make sure Iris could withstand the thermal environment, but also provide us with the amount of power that we needed while still shielding the rest of the electronics from the harmful space radiation environment.”
But that wasn’t all. Research was even needed to inform ways of managing a large and diverse team of students and professors, particularly through a global pandemic. This included new ways of collaborating and tracking progress online so that the project came together to make a successful space mission.
The project took approximately three years to complete and involved more than 75 students from elementary school learners to post-doctoral fellows and five faculty members across three different universities, including the University of Winnipeg and York University.
“I think students learned a lot more than they bargained for,” says Dr. Ferguson. “The entire project was led and executed by students, so they learned everything from space geology and experiment design to space systems, mechanical, electrical and software systems engineering, radio communication systems, thermal control systems and even pointing systems.”
They also had to learn teamwork, problem solving and conflict resolution, and how to stay on schedule to meet a hard deadline, he adds.
“A lot of engineering projects take advantage of a schedule that you can slip to the right. But when you’ve got a rocket sitting on the launch pad, that rocket’s going to go whether you’re on it or not,” says Dr. Ferguson.
He believes a “real eye opener” for the students was how a team from diverse backgrounds, different gender identities, ethnicities and lived experiences had to learn to work together and understand each other’s skills.
Dr. Ferguson says the success of Iris shows how bright the future of space engineering is in Canada.
Philip Ferguson
"We are seeing this dramatic shift in the space industry away from these huge projects that cost hundreds of millions of dollars towards these smaller ones like Iris, and that accomplishes a lot by improving accessibility
Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Manitoba
“It really speaks to me of accessibility,” he says. “We are seeing this dramatic shift in the space industry away from these huge projects that cost hundreds of millions of dollars towards these smaller ones like Iris, and that accomplishes a lot by improving accessibility. It never used to be the case, for instance, that a small university lab or maybe even, say, a small Inuit community in the Arctic could ever afford to put a satellite into space, which is a shame because these groups, these research labs, these communities, maybe small companies have a lot to gain by putting things in space.”
With Iris costing just less than $20,000, it’s now possible for small labs and communities to put CubeSats into space without breaking the bank, adds Dr. Ferguson.
“Secondly, this shift towards these less expensive space systems promotes innovation in ways that have never happened before. For example, when you are launching a billion-dollar satellite, you generally don’t want to rock the boat or push the envelope, you want to be conservative, and you end up limiting yourself to old and proven technologies,” he explains. “That’s great for the investors who have shelled out a billion dollars for a mission, but it’s not good for innovation. It can be quite stifling.”
Smaller satellites provide the opportunity to try new things because it only takes two to three years to build one and that means the technology isn’t obsolete by the time it gets into space, says Dr. Ferguson.
“This allows us to really advance the space industry and bring it to a level of innovation that’s on par with consumer electronics, cell phone electronics, and to me, that’s really exciting,” he says. “The space industry is at a really interesting crossroads.”
For more information, see umstarlab.ca
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.