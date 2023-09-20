TANIS
ADEY
College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador
JOHN
ALEXANDER
New Brunswick Innovation Foundation
RAYMOND
BOHN
NAV CANADA
ANNMARIE
BOUDREAU
St. John’s Board of Trade
CHRIS
BRAGG
Black & McDonald Ltd.
MARY
BUTLER
New Brunswick Community College
RAYMOND
COLLINS
PF Collins International Trade Solutions
DION
FINLAY
The Leaside Group
MARK
FRASER
440park
SCOTT
GIANNOU
Higher Talent Inc.
WILMA
HARTMANN
Anchor Inn Hotel
DON
HEARN
Municipal Assessment Agency
RODNEY
HILL
OMERS
TODD
HISCOCK
Beaufort Solutions
CHRISTOPHER
KING
Pennecon Industrial Ltd.
BEN
LEWIS
Altius Minerals Corp.
GERARD
MACDONALD
Canadian Medical Association
MICHAEL
MAGUIRE
Copsys Technologies Inc.
WILLIAM
MALONE
St. John’s International Airport Authority
MARIE
MANNING
Halifax International Airport Authority
AMANDA
MCCALLUM
Ignite Education Inc.
JORDAN
MOORE
Edge Imaging and Bump Boutique
JORDAN
O'BRIEN
Porter O’Brien Agency Inc.
MARK
RAGUZ
Altius Minerals Corporation
BARBARA
SHEAVES
The Cahill Group
LAURIE LYNN
SKINNER
Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland
MICHELLE
SNOW
Memorial University of Newfoundland
MARGO
SOUCY
CBDC Cabot
TAUNA
STANILAND
Stewart McKelvey
LORI
STICKLES
Alcool NB Liquor & CannabisNB
JACLYN
SULLIVAN
NL Employers’ Council
JUNE
TAVENOR
Catalyst Health Solutions Inc.
TRINA L.
TROKE
The Cahill Group
FLORIAN
VILLAUMÉ
techNL
LEON
WALSH
Badger Infrastructure Solutions
NOAH
ZANBILOWICZ
ASL Energy
Advertising feature produced by Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD). The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.