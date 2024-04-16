‘Continuous improvement’ is green at Toyota

Miye Cox has been working on environmental issues at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. (TMMC) for 26 years, but she and her team were still a bit surprised to learn of a new green project back in 2017. That was creation of a 1.5-km extension to southwest Ontario’s Vansittart Woods trail that would loop through the property of Toyota’s Woodstock, Ont., vehicle manufacturing plant. “All of my team are engineers, so biodiversity was a new thing for us,” she says.
But it’s a good example of Toyota’s commitment to sustainability in all fields where it can make a difference. Biodiversity is one of the six Toyota 2050 Environmental Challenges that the global carmaker focuses on, and which are core to the operations of TMMC’s two Canadian plants. Cox’s team is now responsible for 73 bird boxes on the trail in Woodstock and another six at Toyota’s plant in Cambridge, Ont. They also count the number of eggs and hatched birds each year (337 fledglings in 2023).
“Usually we’re more on the process side, like paint processes and waste water treatment plant processes,” says Cox, senior manager, environmental engineering, based at the Cambridge plant and a chemical engineer by training. “So for us, getting to the outside areas, it was a joy to bring that to life.”
Among Toyota’s five other 2050 challenges, three involve reducing carbon dioxide emissions – via vehicle design, through supplier partnerships and, especially relevant to Cox, in plant operations. The other two involve water conservation and recycling, also in Cox’s mandate.
The two Canadian plants have made important innovations that have won a series of Toyota’s internal Environmental Kaizen (“continuous improvement”) awards for the North American region and globally. In the past year, a group of team members came up with an automatic shut-off system for electric pumps when production is stopped, and another group arranged to eliminate the paper that covers parts shipped to the plants in returnable containers.
In addition, when painted plastic bumpers fail quality-control inspection, the plants can now regrind them down to pellets and build new bumpers from them. “We’re the first plant to do that activity for painted bumpers,” says Cox.
Annually, a celebration that started for the company as Earth Day became Earth Week and now, she says, is Earth Month, when a series of team engagement activities go on all over the company. “I am very proud that I work at Toyota because it’s so driven toward environmental protection.”
Bob Ruggieri, vice-president, manufacturing, and environmental director for TMMC, says he, too, was struck by Toyota’s strong green policies when he joined straight out of university in 1997. “That was very new for someone like me, and honestly, that level of intensity never subsided over the last 27 years.”
Toyota introduced the hybrid Prius in Japan in 1997 and North America in 2000, and has continued to champion emission-reducing hybrids as an important part of Toyota’s approach to electrification and sustainability ever since. It produces hybrid vehicles at its Canadian plants. But Ruggieri adds that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids are also important offerings within Toyota’s electrified vehicle lineup. Further, the company expects to see far more efficient BEVs, with a 1,000-km range and very short charging times, within the coming decade, and is investing in BEVs.
Meanwhile, last year, the Canadian plants set an emission reduction target of two per cent and achieved 13 per cent, Ruggieri says. He and his colleagues constantly look for ways to reduce energy use. “Sustainability is ingrained in everything we do,” he says. “It’s almost taken for granted.”
