“Pot pie, pot pie.” It sounds super cute – but also serious – when Elizabeth Giancola’s younger son, who will turn two later this year, emphasizes his food preferences with a phrase that was an early addition to his vocabulary.
“We have at least one pot pie a week,” says. Mrs. Giancola, a busy mother of two boys under the age of four, who works as director of finance at Yorkshire Valley Farms (YVF), where she also shops for meal options. “I buy the chicken pot pies, chicken fillets, chicken bites, chicken soup and turkey pie by the case.”
While Mrs. Giancola is gratified by her family’s enthusiastic response to YVF products, this doesn’t come as a surprise, since she knows the care that goes into developing these choices. “The ingredients are all organic and mindfully sourced,” she says, “and everyone loves the taste.”
Many people know of YVF as an “organic chicken company, but don’t realize our product selection goes beyond the fresh meat section. We also have one of the widest varieties of convenient organic meal solutions in the Canadian market,” says Liz Kowpak, YVF’s director of retail marketing. “YVF has been a trailblazer in the Canadian meat industry. For more than a decade, we have led the way in organic poultry production and raising the bar on animal welfare standards. We really try to have something that suits every occasion – from those days when you want to cook from scratch to evenings where you are balancing dinner with soccer or piano and need a meal that can simply be heated and served. We focus on clean, simple organic ingredients – and a texture that appeals to kids.”
As the CEO of Real Food for Real Kids (RFRK), a catering company serving over 20,000 kids daily in the Greater Toronto Area, David Farnell also pays attention to “textures and colours to help kids stay excited about their food.
“That’s our real food promise: to provide food that is good for the kids – and that also appeals to their sense of fun,” he says. “We’re serving up healthy snacks and meals to childcare centres, schools and camps with an emphasis on nutritionally balanced food made from fresh – rather than highly processed – ingredients. We use organic and local content as much as possible and stay away from artificial colours and flavours and factory-farmed meat.”
While this goal sounds simple, “it is not so easy to achieve at scale and in a super-tight budget environment,” says Mr. Farnell. Partnerships with like-minded businesses like Yorkshire Valley Farms help RFRK meet the needs of its discerning customer base. “We need a foolproof nutrition program that is appealing to kids,” he says. “After all, what good is a healthy meal if it ends up in the garbage?”
Mr. Farnell applauds Yorkshire Valley Farms for its innovative approach to product development that has attracted a loyal customer base. “We know our consumers are conscious of their food and its nutritional, social and environmental impact, and that drives our product development process,” says Ms. Kowpak.
In its 13th year of operation, Yorkshire Valley Farms supports 14,000 acres of organic farmland and over 35 multigenerational, family-run organic farms, and “the community keeps growing since [farmers] see that the business is sustainable and provides a good quality of life,” she says. “It’s a beautiful ecosystem we’ve built – and it benefits all stakeholders.”
In the meantime, Yorkshire Valley Farms fans, including Mrs. Giancola’s young sons, continue to cheer on the team’s efforts: “Pot pie, pot pie!”
