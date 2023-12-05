Jim Petrella has worked in a number of different roles at CRH Canada since he joined the Concord, Ont.- based building materials and construction company 23 years ago, right after graduating from university. He credits the organization’s extensive employee development programs as the reason he’s still there.
“I started as a front-line worker in the quality control department, and worked in sales and operations in different divisions,” says Petrella, who’s now general manager of CRH Canada’s Dufferin Aggregates division. “I’m so fortunate that we have a very robust program around succession planning and leadership development.”
In fact, Petrella has had opportunities not just to experience CRH Canada’s front-line leadership program himself, but to actually teach it. “It’s a really good in-house, CRH-built program where leaders and supervisors help employees improve their skill sets,” he says. “And one of the benefits is that the people running the business are coaching and developing the next generation of leaders.”
Alejandra Gutierrez, customer service lead for the Metro region at Dufferin Concrete, CRH Canada’s ready-mix concrete division, could not agree more. Gutierrez thought her initial entry-level customer service job would be temporary, but the development opportunities she’s been offered have kept her engaged with CRH Canada for more than five years.
“When I started, I didn’t know anything about the industry, but I quickly realized how much space there was to grow,” she says. “The managers encourage you to take on different roles, which gives them insight into your skills that could be transferred from department to department. Everything is treated as a learning opportunity, and that leads to career growth.”
Gutierrez has had the chance to pass along those benefits by developing an Operations Internship Program for new employees that recently won an ‘Innovation Award’ from CRH.
“Entry-level customer service representatives may be interested in other roles, but lack of field experience puts them at a disadvantage,” she says. “So we have candidates go into the field for three to four months and act as junior technical services reps, learning everything from testing concrete to on-site safety. Then, if they apply for one of these roles in the future, they can say they’ve experienced working in the field.”
Petrella emphasizes the company’s strong focus on employee health and safety. “There’s no question that safety is our No. 1 priority,” he says. “We have dedicated monthly ‘see-stop-do’ days when the leadership teams go out and have conversations with front-line workers about their work environment and what we can do to improve safety.”
There are also “Wellness Wednesdays,” which can include everything from social events to occupational nurses going into the field to measure company workers’ blood pressure levels, a suicide prevention campaign focused on drivers and a strong employee assistance program.
“I think our people know they can rely on these programs to get the support they need, and how to access other resources if they don’t feel comfortable talking to someone at work,” Petrella says. “We encourage a culture where employees feel comfortable to talk about safety issues and bring forward their concerns. It’s built bottom-up, but reinforced at the highest levels of our organization.”
