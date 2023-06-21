Employers in Canada and around the world are responding to what research has proven over and over again: There are few better investments than in people with diverse perspectives. Welcoming new and creative thinking is how innovation thrives. And when that diversity is coupled with inclusion – making sure people feel they belong and that their voice matters – it’s a potent mix that fuels engagement and organizational success.
None of it happens by accident. Inclusion and diversity, or I&D, requires intentional people strategies and all-in leadership from the top.
Strong I&D actions are particularly important in industries driven by innovation, like the life sciences sector. Advancing breakthrough science to help tackle some of the most devastating diseases impacting Canadians and patients around the world relies on realizing the many benefits I&D delivers. That’s why companies like AstraZeneca Canada (AZ Canada) are focused on advancing I&D. Reflecting the communities and the patients AZ Canada helps, welcoming diversity of thought, incorporating cultural understanding and ultimately stimulating an atmosphere where employees feel they belong, has become a top priority.
Inclusion and diversity at AstraZeneca Canada
“We truly believe that inclusion is a right and diversity is a strength,” says Kiersten Combs, president at AZ Canada. “Both make a fundamental contribution to our vibrant culture and the success of our company, particularly as we believe great innovation requires breakthrough ideas that only come from a diverse workforce empowered to challenge conventional thinking and what’s possible.”
Earlier this year, AZ Canada announced the expansion of its Research & Development (R&D) Hub in Mississauga, along with the creation of a new Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease Development Hub. Bringing over 500 highly skilled scientific jobs to the Greater Toronto Area by 2025, the company is prioritizing tapping into the region’s great talent and rich diversity as the company looks to grow its research footprint in Canada.
“The expansion of our clinical research operations is an exciting opportunity to tap into the diverse talent pool that exists in Ontario and in Canada more broadly,” says Krista Olsen, executive director, study management, R&D Hub at AZ Canada. “We’ve always valued the differences of our employees at AstraZeneca because we recognize that a team is at its best and most creative when it’s made up of people who think differently from one another, in an environment where different views and perspectives are welcomed and valued. This is how we foster continuous innovation and inspiration to advance the development of novel medicines and improve patient care.”
Although there has been a positive shift in recent years towards greater female representation in leadership, recent data continues to show that Canadian women hold just 36 per cent of management roles across all industries – including in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) roles.
With more than 60 per cent of senior leaders and 70 per cent of employees identifying as women, AstraZeneca is proud to have strong female representation across its Canadian business – including at the highest levels of leadership. The company also collaborates with other organizations to support women more broadly. For instance, AstraZeneca is the largest global supporter of #GirlsBelongHere – a program by Plan International that connects young women with senior leaders in companies and not-for-profit organizations, empowering them to share their unique perspectives and gain vital leadership skills.
“We’re immensely proud that over 60 per cent of our leaders are female, however, we recognize that significant barriers remain for women looking to enter the life sciences industry,” says Alison Simpson, vice president, human resources at AZ Canada. “Through our participation in programs such as #GirlsBelongHere, we’re taking a stand for young women and inspiring them to unleash their full potential – to reinforce that they belong in the boardroom and in any role they can dream about.”
Reflecting employee voices and experiences
Every company has a responsibility to not only welcome diverse perspectives, but to make sure those voices are heard. At AZ Canada, Employee Resources Groups (ERGs), championed by employees themselves, are centered on female empowerment and leadership, the LGBTQ2s+ community, neurodivergent employees and Francophones. These ERGs add to a corporate culture deeply rooted in belonging, where everyone can show up to work as their authentic selves.
“Our philosophy has always been that we are at our best when our employees are at theirs,” says Simpson. “As our business shifts and grows, the needs of our people do as well, and we have a responsibility to truly listen and adapt – our employees are our greatest asset and ensuring that they are heard and feel a sense of belonging is paramount for us.”
The company’s commitment to I&D extends to its progressive, top tier benefits plan – and is recognized through several external awards, including the Top Employer in the GTA for the ninth consecutive year. Recent enhancements to their benefits and policies – including parental benefits for every definition of family, tailored extended healthcare benefits allowing employees to opt-in for services such as fertility treatment and gender affirmation support, and a broader scope of personal days – prioritize their people and their wellbeing.
By 2041, 40 per cent of Canadians will be part of a racialized group and almost half of the Canadian population will be made up of immigrants and first-generation Canadians, according to Statistics Canada. Ensuring that companies have strategies in place to support these unique perspectives, experiences and needs will be a necessity, not a nice-to-have.
For AZ Canada, it’s simple: Empowering a diverse workforce that reflects the communities around us drives the innovation that is needed to enrich and save lives.
