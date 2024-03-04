Capgemini is a global company and Capgemini Canada embraces this global outlook by building on an evolving commitment to diversity.
Take the experience of Toronto-based Gayani Ratnayake, who is now head of operations for the commercial and contract management team for the Americas. Born in Sri Lanka, raised in Canada, she joined the business and technology transformation company straight out of York University’s Schulich School of Business as a campus recruitment hire in 2006. Her experience at Capgemini has been built on new opportunities and helping others embrace similar prospects.
“They were so representative, even then,” she says, pointing out that the team she joined almost two decades ago included members from three continents. “It was really wonderful to see this diverse group of people talking about how we could work with clients. I was totally sold.”
Her work has given her the opportunity to engage in a number of new experiences, such as working in the Netherlands office for two years, all while focusing on her passion of furthering diversity at Capgemini. Ratnayake was involved in launching the Emerging Talent Pathways Program for nontraditional recruits at Capgemini in 2022. “There are a lot of smart people who don’t go to university, who can’t afford it, but they’re highly skilled,” she says. “We specifically wanted to bring more women and under-represented minorities to Capgemini.”
This has since evolved as the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and approaches have changed over the years. “DEI is integrated in the way that we recruit, in the way that we go to market and the way that we have our project team compositions. I feel like we are not just talking about it, we’re actually doing it.”
The company also has a Career Comeback program for qualified women who may have left the workforce to start a family or for other reasons. Capgemini offers eight weeks of training to become consultants. “It’s one of the best programs we’ve launched,” says Ratnayake, who also led the Women at Capgemini employee resource group (ERG) for two years. She is passionate about creating opportunities for women to grow at Capgemini and has chosen roles which support that mission. She has networked with people across Capgemini and has worked with the global team to develop her leadership skills.
Janet Pope, vice president of corporate responsibility and engagement for the Americas, says the company takes multiple approaches to its DEI initiatives. One is the ERGs, which help bring together people across the diverse global company, including 3,000 members in the U.S. and Canada.
There are also numerous learning programs, including unconscious bias training that starts at the executive level, and measures to ensure interviewers do not let bias creep in. Leadership programs also support women, the Indigenous community and historically marginalized people in gaining opportunities “that retain them and get them more exposure to leaders,” she says. And as part of its holistic business strategy, Capgemini works with clients and Indigenous organizations to ensure that Indigenous concerns are included in the consulting process.
Finally, says Pope, Capgemini is audited on all these measures by the Swiss-based EDGE Foundation, which certifies workplace DEI. “It is a third-party audit process based on data and talking to our people,” she says. Capgemini Canada has been EDGE certified since 2017, achieving this distinction even before the organization was globally certified. And that recognition is very important to Capgemini because, says Pope, while many companies set goals, fewer have those results validated by an external organization – which means the company can honestly say it is delivering on its diversity mandate.
More from Canada’s Top Employers for Diversity
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.