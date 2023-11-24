Inspecting electrical transmission lines from the air can be dangerous. Every year in Canada, a few fatalities occur when helicopters conducting aerial inspections accidentally strike hydro wires.
A safer alternative may lie in remotely piloted aircraft systems, commonly known as drones. Researchers at the Centre for Innovation and Research in Unmanned Systems (CIRUS) at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology are investigating the use of a heavy class of drones, capable of flying beyond the visual line of sight, to conduct aerial inspections of power lines and other utility corridors.
With funding from the CFI, CIRUS works with helicopter drones from Swiss manufacturer Anavia, mounted with an ultra-high-resolution camera system. Measuring about three metres in length and weighing 100 kilograms, Anavia drones can carry up to 65 kilograms of cargo and fly for four hours – over a distance of 250 kilometres – on a single tank of fuel.
Beyond working with various industrial partners on long-range, cost-effective applications, including surveying for resource exploration, CIRUS also investigates the feasibility of drones delivering cargo to remote rural communities and mining sites.
Visit innovation.ca for more research stories.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.