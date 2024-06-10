Earn more for everyday banking and spending this summer

Getting the most value out of your everyday purchases has never been more important than it is today.
Kathleen Cassidy knows this well. A few weeks ago, when she was poking around in her PC Optimum app, she was excited to see a new feature that told her how many PC Optimum points she’d earned since she first joined the popular rewards program.
“Since 2018, I’ve earned back over ten million points, which translates to over $10,000 in value,” says Ms. Cassidy. “I knew I was good at getting points, but I didn’t know I was that good.”
Ms. Cassidy, known online as the Ontario-based personal finance creator Living on a Loonie, has made an art out of making her money work as hard as possible. A huge part of that has been making the most out of the ways her no annual fee PC Mastercard helps accelerate her PC Optimum points earnings, Cassidy says.
“I’m all about stretching your dollar on the everyday essentials, like groceries and gas, so you can save that money for what you really want.”
‘Collecting points no matter what’
Along with a few other common-sense tactics – sticking to a budget, meal planning based on what’s on sale, tracking spending on a spreadsheet – Ms. Cassidy says that her PC Mastercard plays a big role in her ability to get rewarded while still being frugal.
“I use it to pay for almost everything, so on my everyday purchases I’m collecting PC Optimum points no matter what,” she says, referring to the feature which allows cardholders to earn up to 30 PC Optimum points at Loblaw banner stores like Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Joe Fresh and Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as other locations that participate in the PC Optimum program, like Esso and Mobil stations. For everywhere else, cardholders can earn 10 PC Optimum points per one dollar spent.
At Esso and Mobil stations across Canada specifically, customers can earn up to three cents in PC Optimum points per litre when filling up with their no fee PC Mastercard. With more than 2,400 Esso and Mobil stations across Canada, earning opportunities like this can translate into significant savings opportunities over time, adding more value at the pump.
When it comes to redeeming points, Ms. Cassidy says strategy is key here too.
“The practical girlie in me redeems points mostly on groceries, but my other tip is to take advantage of the bonus redemption days at Shoppers Drug Mart,” she says. On these days, Ms. Cassidy might take advantage of the bonus PC Optimum points earned through her PC Mastercard by treating herself to some self-care items alongside essentials for the family – like toilet paper and cleaning products.
A rewarding experience
Ms. Cassidy is not alone in her efforts to make every single dollar work harder these days, says Carola Corti, senior vice-president and general manager at PC Financial.
“Customers are looking for value in all facets of their lives. Canadians want to be rewarded for their loyalty and spending habits, particularly when spending for everyday essentials, such as groceries and gas,” she says.
“That’s why PC Financial is dedicated to providing their customers with unprecedented value through easy-to-use banking products that reward them for doing the things they’d be doing anyway,” says Ms. Corti. PC Financial is the only bank that rewards Canadians with PC Optimum points for banking and shopping, offering a “rewarding banking experience, with unlimited points and no unexpected caps,” she adds.
Case in point? The PC Mastercard that Ms. Cassidy is such a fan of. This award-winning credit card has no annual fee and no limits on points earning potential. It fast-tracks cardholders to earn rewards for free groceries, beauty products and apparel at participating stores, or free gas at Esso and Mobil stations, Ms. Corti notes.
There’s also the PC Insiders World Elite Mastercard, a product that offers even more value for cardholders. Features include the highest PC Optimum points earn-rate across everyday spending categories at participating stores, as well as seven cents per litre in PC Optimum points when pumping at Esso and Mobil stations. Additional highlights include travel emergency medical insurance, purchase assurance and 24/7 concierge services to make dinner reservations and reserve event tickets. To make grocery shopping more convenient, the card offers unlimited, $0 online grocery delivery and pickup with a complimentary PC Express Pass subscription.
“With unlimited earning potential, exponential PC Optimum points and exceptional benefits, you can get $1,100 in average value every year¹,” Ms. Corti says.
Another easy way to rack up points
Beyond their credit card offerings, PC Financial has Canadians’ banking needs covered too, courtesy of the PC Money Account. This is a no-monthly-fee bank account that rewards customers with up to 10,000 PC Optimum points each month for banking activities including payroll direct deposits and paying bills, plus up to 10 points per dollar on every dollar spent.
“Other features include free, unlimited everyday transactions online and in-store and free Interac e-Transfer services,” Ms. Corti says.
When used alone or in combination, these products make it almost effortless to rack up those PC Optimum points. It’s like Ms. Cassidy says – she’s earning points just by living her life.
“That’s the beauty of our products and our bank,” says Ms. Corti. “It’s there for you in all your everyday moments, whether it’s the gas fill-up ahead of a weekend road trip, grocery shopping for your summer BBQ soiree or everyday banking activities like paying your monthly cell phone bill. Canadians who bank with us get rewarded with PC Optimum points for banking and spending they’re already doing, which can be used for free groceries, gas, beauty, clothes and more at participating stores.”
To learn more about PC Financial products, including all rates and fees for the PC Insiders™ World Elite® Mastercard®, visit pcfinancial.ca
[1] Conditions and assumptions apply; actual value may vary
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with PC Financial. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.