Education is a catalyst for personal progress

In 2018, Amrita Sandhu was a mother of two young children, working as an administrator at a family-operated business in British Columbia. With an undergraduate degree in psychology, she had a gnawing feeling she wasn’t living her full potential, but she grappled with her desire to move forward while still being there for her family.
When she discovered Yorkville University, a leader in private higher education that offers online and on-campus programs, she realized that virtual study and asynchronous learning was designed to allow students “to be able to balance all of life’s responsibilities.”
After speaking with Yorkville U advisers, she quickly grasped that it wasn’t a matter of “choosing between being a mom to my two very young children or going back to school and following my dreams.” She could do both. “Yorkville U is the only place I know where you aren’t forced to make a sacrifice. It felt like a phenomenally perfect fit for me.”
Ms. Sandhu completed a Master of Arts in Counselling Psychology (MACP) degree in approximately 2.5 years and acted as the program’s valedictorian in 2021. She then became a registered clinical counsellor and opened the doors to her own business, Therapy Cove Counselling, based in Vancouver.
She credits the flexible programming at Yorkville U – Canada’s largest private university with three campuses in Toronto, British Columbia and New Brunswick – with allowing her to “focus on what actually matters, which is the passion for what you are pursuing.”
Ms. Sandhu says that in addition to helping her achieve her goals, Yorkville U was pivotal in helping her “reclaim my identity, my confidence and power.” She says she would recommend anyone who harbours self-limiting beliefs or misconceptions about returning to post-secondary education to consider Yorkville U.
“You might end up breaking into a whole lot of happiness and a different path than you would have otherwise,” she adds.
In fact, Yorkville U prides itself with helping students make education a part of life – not a way of life. With the understanding that many people can’t pause their career, parental and caregiving responsibilities to focus solely on school, it offers fully online graduate degrees that are purpose driven. Yorkville U empowers learners to champion initiatives and lead organizational change across a variety of fields, including behavioural sciences and education.
Leslie Marchand, principal at Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School in Mississauga, says that her return to higher education – to attain a Master of Education (MEd) degree at Yorkville U – gave her “the desire and confidence to become a stronger leader.”
The challenges of delving into post-secondary studies while continuing in her professional capacity and caring for two young sons required persistence and a “very supportive partner,” says Ms. Marchand. A bonus, she says, was that the material she was covering and the research she was undertaking at Yorkville U was “relevant, motivating and inspiring.”
She realized that the knowledge she was acquiring “could be applied immediately in my professional context, especially supporting my instructional leadership role. That was helpful in keeping the train on the tracks.”
She was also aware of the positive role model she was to her sons, who followed her journey and watched her walk across the stage at graduation. Returning to further her education was an experience that was well worth the struggle, she says. “It’s life-changing, and I learned so much about myself and my ability to overcome obstacles.”
To others who consider heading back to academia, and particularly Yorkville U, she would advise, “Just dive in and do it. You will not regret it.”
