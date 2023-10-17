Just as organizations and industries of all shapes and sizes were transformed by the rise of the internet, so too will their future be shaped by artificial intelligence (AI).
“The risk of not using AI is getting left behind,” says Jeff Healey, vice-president of analytics and AI product marketing at OpenText.
OpenText is an organization with 30 years of experience helping the world’s leading companies digitally transform. Now, it’s embracing AI wholeheartedly and embedding this revolutionary technology into major aspects of its own solutions.
Companies that aren’t considering leveraging AI could find themselves at a major disadvantage, Mr. Healey says.
“It’s not an option. IT leaders should be asking, ‘How can we embrace this so we can be more agile as a business?’ and look for any type of automation that will give them an advantage.”
What can AI do for you?
Leveraging AI in information management provides a wealth of competitive advantages that organizations can’t afford to pass up, says Mr. Healey, from discovering new insights and more accurate forecasting to improving business operations and bolstering cybersecurity. It’s a technology that is transforming research and development, software engineering, sales and marketing, customer support, supply chain, IT, risk, compliance and more.
According to Rita Jackson, senior vice-president of product marketing at OpenText, AI and analytics is already driving operational efficiencies for the organizations they work with.
“We’re seeing lots of AI use cases for getting access to the information people need from the applications they’re already in, and to augment and enhance the workflows that are already there,” she says.
Ms. Jackson adds organizations that are making progress onboarding AI solutions are focused on how the technology can utilize existing data assets to get the right information to the right person at the right time, while automating some of the most time-consuming processes.
“The most valuable asset we have as humans is time,” she says. “So, what can you automate so that you can focus on other high-value priorities? What activities can you take off your plate that AI can automate for you so that you can focus on strategy and the meaningful activities to you and your business?”
That’s one of AI’s greatest benefits, notes Ms. Jackson. By offloading tedious and repetitive tasks, employees get time back for more high-level, quintessentially human tasks.
This adaptation may be most visible in the realm of cybersecurity, which has been revolutionized in the wake of AI development. According to a recent survey conducted by research firm Gartner, 34 per cent of organizations are using AI application security tools to mitigate security risks, and another 56 per cent are actively exploring such solutions.
“Every organization right now should be leveraging some sort of cybersecurity with AI to be able to predict when the next hacker is hitting and where,” Ms. Jackson says.
She explains that AI can act like a human threat hunter in hyper speed, analyzing countless data points in search of patterns that might signify a potential threat. Unlike humans, AI solutions can operate around the clock, without the need for sleep or breaks. By integrating and synthesizing huge volumes of data, AI can be trained to flag potential threats, enabling security teams to act more swiftly, and confidently, to thwart them.
“The beautiful thing about AI is that it’s constantly learning,” adds Ms. Jackson. “The more you use it, the more you train it.”
Unlocking knowledge for better insights
AI enables companies to utilize their stored knowledge like never before, says Ms. Jackson. By leveraging AI across an enterprise, organizations will be able to unlock all their information and analyze data from any source, in any format.
The use cases appear endless. For example, AI can analyze vast amounts of content (such as invoices or contracts), extract the relevant information and provide summaries in any language. It can automatically generate test code for DevOps teams as they work to improve software. When powered with generative AI, chatbots can understand user questions and provide information in natural, human-like conversations.
AI is also revolutionizing the tracking and reporting of assets. As RFID tags and sensors have become more affordable, the internet of things (IoT) is exploding, with vast numbers of assets being monitored at any given time. When each piece of data is fed into AI, it can turn that data into insights in real time.
Many organizations are seeking more efficient ways to manage their carbon footprints, and AI can accelerate sustainability efforts by monitoring and assessing environmental data more quickly and accurately. Organizations can analyze and report on the state of their business transactions and provide deep visibility into supply chains.
As these transformative technologies proliferate, organizations may feel hesitant to jump in, says Mr. Healey. That’s why it’s important for organizations work with a trusted partner to adopt a cohesive strategy as they make the AI pivot.
Jackson adds: “I think the big thing is trust — in any partnership you have to have trust and transparency, and that’s the foundation of everything we do at OpenText,” she says. “We use AI in our own products, so we’re drinking our own Kool-Aid. And on top of that, we’ve helped hundreds of customers with their AI deployments.”
Learn more about AI innovation and how to work smarter with OpenText.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with OpenText. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.