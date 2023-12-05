It’s hard to imagine a brand more familiar than the one offered by Visa Canada. Beyond the famous logo, the company is one of the world’s leaders in digital payments, facilitating global commerce and money movement across more than 200 countries around the world.
With an advanced global processing network, Visa provides a host of services for clients along with enabling consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities through innovative technologies.
But delivering those innovative technologies and services is only part of what the company does, according to Lillian Davenport, head of people for Visa Canada.
“Ultimately we are a purpose-led company,” she says. “Our purpose is to uplift everyone everywhere, by being the best way to pay and be paid. It’s our North Star, what we strive to be and why each of our employees comes to work every day. It’s ingrained in our culture.”
Uplifting people around the world can mean different things, of course. For people in remote places, it can mean providing innovative ways to conduct banking and financial services where traditional banks may be scarce, or it can mean promoting financial literacy and digital commerce to underbanked and underserved individuals. “We’re a team of innovative risk-takers trying to drive economic growth globally, even in the most remote areas,” says Davenport. “That’s a priority for us.”
It’s also important to apply that same uplifting policy to Visa employees, according to Davenport. The company works hard to foster an inclusive environment, making sure Visa is a place where employees want to stay and do their best work. “We have a strong focus on engagement, on wellness and on inclusion and diversity,” she says.
“And as technical as it can get, we also want to make sure we have fun along the way. We work really hard, but having that fun and that connection and that community are what really sets us apart.”
Kate Yurincich joined Visa Canada just over two years ago, after spending most of her career in the banking industry. Today she is director of small business products for Visa Commercial Solutions, working with clients across North America.
Yurincich was drawn to Visa because of the company’s solid brand and because of her own deep understanding of how Visa works together with the banking and payments industry. But there was another appeal: Visa’s global reach and global opportunities allow her to work with clients outside of Canada and gain new insight and perspectives.
“When I joined Visa, I was pleasantly surprised by how forthcoming everyone was at the office. Employees at all levels – including senior leaders – were eager to help me on-board and get up to speed on business priorities. Visa allows me to be creative, curious and embrace risks while avoiding being comfortable doing what has ‘always been done.’”
Giving employees a strong voice is part of the equation. Visa Canada operates six employee committees that each work to build a piece of the company’s core culture. The committees take advantage of Visa’s resources to focus on issues like inclusion and diversity, employee engagement, employee development, community outreach and monthly social events. “We’re not a top-down organization,” says Davenport. “Our programs are initiated and delivered by our employees, for our employees.”
She adds: “Our employees are team-oriented, incredibly smart yet humble, and filled with amazing ideas about how we can make Visa the best place to work. We empower employees to be bold and challenge the status quo, and welcome them to voice their feedback. That’s what makes Visa and our culture unique and differentiates us from other organizations.”
