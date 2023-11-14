Anxiety can impact job performance, says Desjardins Insurance
Employers are increasingly recognizing the toll anxiety issues can have on their staff and, in turn, their organization.
As a result, there’s a growing focus among employers to offer resources and programs, including those accessed through group benefit plans, to help employees achieve and maintain mental well-being.
Anxiety struggles can prevent employees from showing up as their best selves in the workplace, says Stephanie Ipavec-Levasseur, product director, prevention, absenteeism and disability with Desjardins Insurance.
“Employers should care about their employees’ mental health – after all, they’re the most important resource for a business. If they are not performing well, the organization won’t be achieving its organizational goals. Employees who aren’t able to access support and appropriate care are more prone to absenteeism and presenteeism [staff going to work while physically or mentally unwell], and they are more likely to leave for another workplace.”
Of course, Ms. Ipavec-Levasseur says, supporting staff isn’t just about an organization’s financial health.
“There are employers who want to act as caregivers and ensure their employees are truly happy and want to work there,” she says. “Ultimately, no matter what drives their decision, organizations should work to address employee anxiety, including helping them with tools and programs to support their well-being.”
What is anxiety?
It’s not unusual to experience some sort of stress over challenging situations and events. But when real or perceived threats cause overwhelming, frequent and excessive fear or worry, it can transform into chronic anxiety, triggering a chain of physical and mental health problems that can impact many aspects of a person’s life, including at home and at work.
According to the World Health Organization, anxiety disorders present with a range of symptoms that can vary from person to person and may include:
- Feeling afraid, restless, irritable, tense or out of control.
- Having problems concentrating or making decisions.
- Having trouble sleeping.
- Increased heart rate, shortness of breath, sweating, or trembling.
“Everybody knows how stress feels, but not everybody understands how debilitating and crippling it can be when it’s constant and qualifies as a disorder,” notes Ms. Ipavec-Levasseur.
She says it’s important for employers to recognize what anxiety is, and how it may present in the workplace and affect employees. Many employees don’t report their struggles to employers, either because of external stigma or self-stigma (where someone judges themselves), which can prevent them from seeking the help they need.
Work and wellness
A recent Conference Board of Canada report, “Why employees choose work over wellness,” examined the results of surveys with 977 employees and 135 organizations in Canada on absenteeism, presenteeism and mental health in the workplace.
Nearly one-quarter of employees surveyed said they felt a significant stigmatization around mental health within their organization. As well, 63 per cent said they went to work while feeling mentally unwell because they assumed they didn’t have a good enough reason to take time off.
Providing an array of resources
With these statistics in mind, Ms. Ipavec-Levasseur says it’s key for employers to raise awareness to staff about the resources available to help them with anxiety and other mental health concerns.
“Everybody has different needs, and diagnostics of anxiety might vary from one person to another. That means treatments should be different as well,” she adds.
That’s why group insurance provides a variety of tools and resources that can help a person get better.
“Most people have heard of psychotherapy, but fewer know that there are other options to help with anxiety disorder, such as pharmacotherapy, ICBT (internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy) and consultations with a mental health ergonomist,” Ms. Ipavec-Levasseur points out.
The option of self-management
Another resource is self-management, a psycho-educational approach where people learn to play an active role in their own well-being. “It’s all the little everyday things people do to take care of themselves,” explains Martin Binette, growth and development director at Relief, an organization supporting people living with anxiety, depression or bipolarity.
“Self-management support means helping people to implement a combination of strategies to improve their quality of life and mental health. The idea is to empower participants so they can make efficient use of the resources available to them, while taking a proactive role in their recovery.”
Relief offers workshops, where mental health professionals help guide participants in making choices that give them agency over their experiences, as well as creating space for participants to share with one another. “We observe a reduction in anxiety symptoms and relapses from participants, and lasting beneficial effects over time,” adds Mr. Binette.
Ms. Ipavec-Levasseur notes that all those tools are complementary and can be used simultaneously. “Once a person understands their diagnostic, their symptoms and their particular needs, they can choose the strategy that will benefit their mental health the most.”
Communicate resource details
For employees to make informed decisions about how they can get better, they need to know what’s available to them through their group benefits plan. “A lot of the work that employers and insurers need to do is to communicate – just raising awareness about what tools are available,” notes Ms. Ipavec-Levasseur.
These communication efforts go a long way to support employees and an organization’s bottom line. “If a person is living with the symptoms of anxiety, it’s always more profitable to address that concern, for them to take care of themselves, to take some time to do whatever they need to do to get better, and then come back to work stronger.”
