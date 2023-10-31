When Jessica Miao’s 12-year-old sister, Cindy, came to her three years ago asking for help buying her first training bra, Miao was instantly transported back to her pre-teens. She recalled the uncomfortable feeling of letting a stranger measure her chest and the awkward trial of navigating lingerie store racks filled with bras that were either too big or too mature for her body.
Determined to make her sister’s experience better, Miao turned to her friend Chloe Beaudoin. The two were studying business at Western University, in London, Ont., and together, they founded Apricotton†, an online teen bra brand built to accommodate young girls’ bodies as they develop during puberty. “Teen bras haven’t changed in decades,” Miao says. “So, we decided to make well-fitting bras that girls can finally feel confident in.”
Apricotton’s initial launch in Canada was met with overwhelming response on TikTok, where the brand offers advice and how-tos to over 170,000 followers between the brand’s account and Miao’s personal account, driving 30 million organic views. “Girls want to hear from their virtual older sisters about [these] experiences,” Beaudoin says. “We’ve gone through this too and have something to teach them.”
Still, the road to small business success is never without struggle. Miao and Beaudoin started Apricotton with slim savings, and neither had a background in fashion. While they were nimble – leveraging social media to conduct market research and promote their products – the two entrepreneurs faced an uphill battle when building awareness on a budget.
“It’s been a challenge to find ways to grow that don’t require a lot of capital or resources,” says Beaudoin. “We kept at it because it was important for us to stay true to our mission of ensuring that no girl goes through puberty alone.”
Apricotton’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2022, they were selected as one of five Mastercard x Pier Five Small Business Fund recipients and awarded $10,000 in funding. The fund allowed them to invest in product development for a new limited-edition collection and run targeted ads on social media. Both investments boosted their reach and drove sales.
“Receiving the Mastercard x Pier Five Small Business Fund has been a game changer for us,” Miao says. “It helped us expand our product line and run online ads, so we could reach even more girls, and their moms, who may feel intimidated by traditional bra shopping.” Apricotton now stocks eight unique bra styles and operates in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. They just launched international shipping across the EU and Switzerland.
Bobbie Racette, founder and CEO of Virtual Gurus, a virtual assistant platform and partner of Mastercard*, ranked as one of 2023′s top growing Canadian companies, knows first-hand how important it is for small business owners to access resources and support networks. As a queer, Cree-Métis woman, Racette has had to face gender and racial barriers in the tech industry head-on.
“When I founded Virtual Gurus in 2016, I did it out of necessity – nobody was hiring me, even though I had a ton of experience,” Racette says. “I got laid off, and after ten months of job searching, I decided to create a job for myself.”
According to Statistics Canada, 98 per cent of businesses in Canada are small businesses. Women account for only 16.8 per cent of their founders, while Indigenous-owned businesses make up just 1.7 per cent of all private sector businesses in the country.
Racette says mastering self-promotion and networking was key to getting her business off the ground. She advises small business owners to take every opportunity to get their brand out there, by pitching at events, applying for grants and funding and joining local networking groups.
“I leveraged a lot of the resources of the local startup community,” says Racette, who is based in Calgary, Alberta. “I just did everything I possibly could to be recognized.”
Miao and Beaudoin agree, noting they regularly set aside time to research and apply for funding. “Just start applying,” Beaudoin says. “Even if you don’t think you’ll get it, or think your business isn’t good enough. Even if you applied last year and didn’t get it – apply again.”
Resources like the Mastercard x Pier Five Small Business Fund are crucial in leveling the playing field for underrepresented groups in entrepreneurship, including women and racialized communities. This year, the small business fund will award $10,000 each to ten women-owned small businesses in Canada, doubling the number of recipients and the amount of funding from last year.
Both Miao and Beaudoin credit opportunities like the Mastercard x Pier Five Small Business Fund for their continued success. “Nobody who is successful has ever done it alone,” Miao says. “It’s important to get support and for women, especially, to lift each other up.”
