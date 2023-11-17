Justin Cook has worked in a number of different positions in his 10 years at Enbridge Inc., and he believes that the opportunity to experience different roles is the reason why many employees remain at the Calgary-based energy infrastructure company for years, even decades.
“One of the members on my team has 40-plus years, and several others have 25,” says Cook, who started as an engineer and now manages a team that certifies operators in the field. “There are so many opportunities within the company – in business development, in the field, in buying and selling gas. You’re not siloed in one area; you can learn how the business works as a whole.”
Melissa Moye, Enbridge’s chief human resources and inclusion officer, agrees, adding that an equally important reason is that employees take pride in their roles to provide energy to communities.
“It’s an industry that flows through all aspects of life,” she says. “People see that connection, and that pride is a critical part of our culture and why people want to join and stay.”
Another important part of the culture at Enbridge is the respect for different voices that Cook says is felt throughout the organization.
“No matter who you are or what your background is, you feel welcomed and heard,” he says. “Focusing on diversity, inclusion, respect and integrity creates a huge breath of fresh air in an organization this vast. A lot of companies may be just numbers-driven, but Enbridge is also really good at making sure people feel valued.”
That includes providing a number of formal and informal ways for employees to advance their careers. “There’s never been a time when they’ve said no to a career objective,” says Cook. “If you want to get your MBA or another degree, they will provide support, working with you to see what would fit best with your career objectives.”
“We focus on career development in many ways,” says Moye. “There’s formal training, informal mentorship programs, sponsorships and curriculum that people can access at times that work for them, whether they’re in the office or out in the field. We’re also exploring innovative programs like Gig, a talent marketplace platform where employees can explore what it’s like to work in a different part of the company.”
Cook also appreciated the organization’s response to the pandemic. “Enbridge adapted really well,” he says. “They introduced hybrid options to work at home two days a week and shift your working hours to accommodate your needs.”
Moye points out that the pandemic response was challenging for an energy company.
“First priority was making sure all our employees were safe in the various ways they work,” she says. “That’s important because a large part of our work force can’t work from home; they’re out making sure energy gets to the communities we serve. So it was taking care of our people while ensuring we could move fuel to where it needed to be.”
The response also included flexible hours, work-from-home programs and increased access to health services. “We have a total well-being strategy that focuses on mental, social, financial and physical health,” Moye says, “and programs where people can work individually or as team goals around those four components.”
“The whole package of opportunities, work-life balance, pensions and benefits and compensation is huge,” says Cook. “And our leaders take pride in providing the support we need.”
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.